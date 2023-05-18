President Murmu Greets VP Dhankhar On His Birthday

Quick links:
IMAGE: @jdhankhar1/Twitter
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his birthday and wished him good health and a long life in the service of the nation.
Born in 1951 in the Kithana village of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar was sworn in as India's 14th vice-president on August 11, 2022.
"My best wishes to Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on his birthday. May God always bless him with good health and a long life in the service of the nation," Murmu tweeted.
