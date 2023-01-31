President Murmu Hails India's Green Hydrogen Mission; 'it Will Reduce Foreign Dependency'

President Droupadi Murmu delivered her maiden address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday, where she lauded the Centre for its consistent efforts in tackling the climate crisis. With immense pride, President Murmu said that her government is “focusing on green growth” and “has increased the solar capacity by 20 percent and India is working towards 20 percent methanol blending in petrol.”

She also acknowledged the government’s recent approval of hydrogen energy in a bid to lower air pollution in metropolitans and said this move would attract investment worth lakhs of crores of rupees in India in the field of green energy "Recently the government has given approval for hydrogen energy. Reducing pollution in cities is a major focus of the government,” she said.

“Therefore, work is underway on a very large scale for electric mobility. Under the FAME scheme, more than 7,000 electric buses are being added to public transport by the central government in many cities of the country, including the capital city of Delhi,” she added.

President Murmu highlights India's solar power strength

President Murmu also noted that India’s solar power capacity rose by nearly 20 times in a span of eight years, helping the country secure the fourth rank in renewable energy capacity. “The country has already achieved the target of making 40 percent of its electricity generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target. This success is going to strengthen our resolve to be Net Zero by the year 2070,” she said.

Touching upon the national green hydrogen mission, President Murmu said that it would help in drawing in large sums of investment in the green energy sector. “This will result in reducing our dependence on foreign countries for clean energy and also for energy security,” she said.

Concluding her address on the eve of the Union Budget, the President asserted that India is on the road to achieving its “big dreams,” with its self-confidence “at its highest and the world is looking at it from a different perspective." "Today, there is a stable, fearless and decisive government in the country that is working towards realising the big dreams," she said.