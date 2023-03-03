President Murmu Inaugurates International Dharma-Dhamma Conference In Bhopal 

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the seventh International Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Friday.

The three-day conference with the theme 'Eastern Humanism for the New Era' has been organised by India Foundation in collaboration with Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies, and aims to bring together religious, political and thought leaders from Dharma-Dhamma traditions to ponder over building a philosophical framework for the emerging new world order.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Murmu after she arrived at the airport here.

The conference will have 45 speakers in the inaugural session, a ministers' session, keynote session and five plenary sessions to discuss various sub-themes, along with 115 paper presentations by experts from India and abroad in 15 sessions, an official said.

Fifteen countries are participating in the conference. India Foundation is a New Delhi-based independent think tank that focuses on issues, challenges and opportunities of Indian polity, he said.