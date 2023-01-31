President Murmu Issues Staunch Response To Doubts Regarding India’s Position On LoC & LAC

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Tuesday. Amid her first address to the joint parliament after assuming office last July, President Murmu mentioned the government’s “decisive” steps and staunchly dismissed any doubts regarding the government’s position over issues with Pakistan at the Line of Control (LoC) and with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Today, India has a stable, fearless and decisive government. My government always kept the country's interest paramount, showed the will to completely change the policy and strategy,” President Murmu said during her address. Meanwhile, President Murmu’s remark comes amid heightened tensions along India’s borders, especially the LAC with China.

On 9 December 2022, Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a scuffle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang region. Previously, Ladakh’s Galwan valley turned into a dangerous flashpoint between the two nations after troops from the Indian Army’s Bihar regiment clashed with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) following an incursion by the latter resulting in 20 friendly casualties. The two nations have been engaged in a border standoff since with India gaining a strategic advantage in the area in follow-up operations.

President Murmu labelled India’s stance along the border a “befitting response to every misadventure from LOC to LAC,” and added that Prime Minister Modi-led government “has been recognised as a decisive government.”

Surgical Strikes and a firm crackdown on terrorism

President Droupadi Murmu further expressed her gratitude to the citizens for electing a stable government and iterated on the government’s efforts in cracking down on terrorism. She indicated the government’s “decisive” stance on the issue of terrorism and cited the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as another strong step taken by the Narendra Modi-led government. According to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs, terror incidents in J&K decreased from 4,766 between 2006-2013 to just 721 between 2019-2022. Notably, the decline came following the abrogation of Article 370.

Furthermore, under the government which is in its second term, India significantly changed its military stance and policy, evident from the 2016 Surgical Strike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in response to the dastardly attacks on an Indian Army camp in Kashmir’s Uri by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. Furthermore, following the 2019 Pulwama attack, India carried out pre-emptive airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot region against Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps.

Meanwhile, during her address to the joint sitting of the parliament, President Murmu lauded the nation’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and stated that India’s defence exports have increased manifold due to the initiatives of the government.