President Murmu Launches 'My Bengal, Addiction-Free Bengal' Campaign In Kolkata

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed concern on rampant drug use among youth and said it was time to find a solution to eradicate the menace.

Speaking at a programme at the Raj Bhavan, where she launched the ‘My Bengal, Addiction-Free Bengal’ campaign organised by the Brahma Kumaris, Murmu said the central and state governments were working hard on various aspects to curb the problem.

"Drug abuse is a matter of concern for society and the country. Due to these addictions, youth are not able to choose the right direction in their lives. This is very worrying and there is a need to work on all fronts in this matter," Murmu said.

She added the situation can be improved through spiritual awakening, medication, social solidarity and political will. She appreciated organisations like Brahma Kumaris for discussing such issues and working to solve them.

"Any kind of addiction develops due to mental stress and peer pressure. Addiction is harmful to health. Many other disorders also arise from addiction. Family and friends of drug addicts also suffer a lot of trouble," she added.

Murmu urged people who consume drugs to not ruin their life.

She said anti-social elements take advantage of drug usage and addiction. "The money spent on buying drugs is also used in criminal activities," she added.

"Youth are our most important assets. The time and energy that they should spend on strengthening the foundation of their future, is being wasted because of addiction. Educational institutions should find out whether the students are going in the wrong direction. If something comes to the fore, action should be taken immediately," she said.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state minister for women and child development and social welfare Shashi Panja were also present at the programme.

"I appreciate Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya for starting the special project 'My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal' under 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. I appreciate Governor Bose for promoting this programme,” she added.