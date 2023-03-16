President Murmu on six-day visit to Kerala, TN, Lakshadweep

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive here on Thursday as part of her six-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.

Murmu will visit INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, when she arrives in Kochi on Thursday afternoon.

Later, she will present the President's Colour to INS Dronacharya, the Gunnery School of the Indian Navy here, officials said.

On Friday, the President will visit spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi's Math in Kollam.

On the same day, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour in Thiruvananthapuram.

She will also dedicate to the nation the Technical Books of Diploma and Engineering that have been translated into Malayalam by Digital University Kerala (DUK) in a function being organised at Kowdiar.

She will leave for Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, on March 18 and pay tribute at Vivekananda Smarak and the statue of Thiruvalluvar, officials said.

On the same evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Kavaratti, the capital of Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

On March 19, the President will interact with members of Self Help Groups at Kavaratti, they said. PTI TGB ROH ROH