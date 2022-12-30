President Murmu Pays Tribute To PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben, ‘symbol Of Indian Ideals’

President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to PM Modi’s mother Heeraben and said he imbibed the spirit of ' #मातृदेवोभव ' and the values of Heeraba in his life after she mother passed away in Ahmedabad.

She tweeted and said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba's hundred years of struggling life is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of ' #मातृदेवोभव ' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!.”

PM Modi’s mother passes away at 100

Admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre due to health conditions, Heeraben Modi breathed her last on December 30. PM Modi had paid a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, December 28, to enquire about her health, and was present in the hospital for more than an hour.

PM Narendra Modi informed about his mother’s demise on Twitter and said, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

He recalled Heeraba’s teaching during his meeting with her when she turned 100 and said, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which(I) always remembered is- 'work with intelligence, live life with purity'."

Image: PTI