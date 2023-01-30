President Murmu, PM Modi Along With Top Brass Of BJP Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the top brass of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) paid a floral tribute on Monday to Mahatma Gandhi on 'Martyrs Day' at the Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha at Rajghat. January 30 is also celebrated as 'Martyrs Day' to honour Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution and sacrifices in the freedom struggle of India.

PM Modi paid tribute to the ‘Father of the Nation’ and said that his sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India.

I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute on Martyrs Day.

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar was also seen paying his respects.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the ‘Father of the Nation'.

स्वदेशी और स्वावलंबन के मार्ग पर चलकर देश को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की प्रेरणा देने वाले महात्मा गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।



आजादी के अमृतकाल में पूज्य बापू के स्वच्छता, स्वदेशी और स्वभाषा के विचारों को अपनाकर उन पर चलाना ही गाँधी जी को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी। pic.twitter.com/ZBYH3cUg0S — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a floral tribute at Rajghat, and also took to Twitter to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

पूज्य बापू की पुण्यतिथि पर मैं उन्हें नमन करते हुए अपनी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। विश्व शांति और भारत की प्रगति का जो मार्ग उन्होंने दिखाया वह आज भी बहुत प्रासंगिक है। उनकी प्रेरणा से ही आज एक नए और आत्मनिर्भर भारत का निर्माण प्रगति पर है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 30, 2023

Leaders pay tribute

Former President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi who is currently on the precipice of completing the Bharat Jodo Yatra also took to Twitter to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

बापू ने पूरे देश को प्रेम, सर्वधर्म समभाव के साथ जीना और सत्य के लिए लड़ना सिखाया।



राष्ट्रपिता, महात्मा गांधी के शहीद दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि कोटि नमन। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 30, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the father of the nation.