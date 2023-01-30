Last Updated:

President Murmu, PM Modi Along With Top Brass Of BJP Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, among other leaders, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on 'Martyrs Day'.

Pranay Lad

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the top brass of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) paid a floral tribute on Monday to Mahatma Gandhi on 'Martyrs Day' at the Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha at Rajghat. January 30 is also celebrated as 'Martyrs Day' to honour Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution and sacrifices in the freedom struggle of India. 

PM Modi paid tribute to the ‘Father of the Nation’ and said that his sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute on Martyrs Day.

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar was also seen paying his respects. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the ‘Father of the Nation'. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a floral tribute at Rajghat, and also took to Twitter to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Leaders pay tribute 

Former President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi who is currently on the precipice of completing the Bharat Jodo Yatra also took to Twitter to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the father of the nation.

