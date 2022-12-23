President Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief Over Death Of Army Jawans In Sikkim Road Accident

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives of brave soldiers of the Indian Army, President Droupadi Murmu condoled the deaths of Indian Army personnel in a tragic accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck. The President also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs. Notably, an ill-fated vehicle of army officials skidded down a steep slope on Friday, December 23, morning in Lachen town of Sikkim. As per the Army's statement on the tragic incident, 16 Jawans have been martyred, while four other injured soldiers have been airlifted.

Political fraternity condoles loss of lives of army personnel

Taking to Twitter, President Droupadi Murmu said, "Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He said, "Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been provided with every possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that he is deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. "The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," he added.

Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim.



Army Jawan's truck falls into a gorge in North Sikkim

Sixteen Indian Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCQs) were killed in a road accident when the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said.

According to sources, four injured soldiers have been air evacuated.

“In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives,” the Army said in the statement.

