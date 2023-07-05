President Murmu Stresses On Importance Of Education For Development Of Tribals, Backward Classes

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said education plays a very important role in the development of any society, specially in changing the condition of tribals and backward classes.

She was addressing the 10th convocation of the Gondwana University in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

Murmu expressed happiness at addressing the youth during her visit to Maharashtra after becoming the President of India.

This is Murmu's first visit to Maharashtra after assuming the top constitutional office in July last year.

She congratulated all the degree holders and specially praised female students, comprising 45 per cent of the total degree holders in the Gondwana varsity.

Lauding the achievements of female students, she said it was a very important example for other girl students.

"Education plays a very important role in the development any society, specially in changing the condition of tribals and backward classes," Murmu said.

She appreciated the Gondwana University for providing education to tribals in the district and starting various skill-based courses.

The president said she meets people belonging to tribal communities from time-to-time and during the interaction with them she came to know they want good education for their children.

She pitched for Gadchiroli to become one of the progressive districts in the country and appealed to tribals and backward classes not to depend too much on government, saying they must also have a passion to move ahead in life.

"The adivasis should also make efforts to move ahead in life, working shoulder-to-shoulder with everyone," she said.

"We can learn a lot from the tribal community, how they live in love with the environment, their art of living is wonderful. We should work towards their overall development," Murmu said.

She also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards development of aspirational districts, included many tribal-dominated ones.

Launched by the prime minister in January 2018, the aspirational districts programme aims to quickly and effectively transform some of the most under-developed districts across the country.

On the occasion, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an investment of Rs 20,000 crore will be made in the steel industry in Gadchiroli district.

Fadnavis pitched for more skilled-based courses in the Gondwana University as per the industry requirements.

The government was working to start an airport in Gadchiroli, he said.

Fadnavis also assured to provide sufficient funds to the Gondwana University to make it one of the important varsities in the state.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who was also present on the occasion, said it is a historical day for Gadchiroli as the President of India has come to the district.

Gadchiroli is one of the aspirational districts in the country, he said while laying emphasis on development of infrastructure in the district. The minister also said Gadchiroli will have road connectively network worth Rs 10,000 crore by 2024.