President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Arunachal Pradesh From February 20 To 21

President Droupodi Murmu will arrive here on Monday on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

This will be her maiden visit to the northeastern state after becoming the President.

The president will arrive at the newly built Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, near here, from where she would board a chopper and land at Raj Bhavan helipad here, officials at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Hollongi is around 27.8 km from the state capital Itanagar.

Murmu will attend the 37th statehood day function here on Monday afternoon as the chief guest.

Arunachal Pradesh, which was earlier known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), gained Union Territory status on January 20, 1972. It attained the status of a state on February 20, 1987.

The president during the statehood day celebration at Indira Gandhi Park here, will inaugurate and launch several projects and programmes, sources said.

Murmu will lay the foundation stone of the common directorate for state Human Rights Commission, Lokayukta and State Food Commission here. She will also lay the foundation stone of 40 km double lane road between Donyi Polo Airport and Naharlagun railway station via Sonajuli and Durpang, the sources said.

The president would also launch two animation films on indigenous folk stories from Arunachal Pradesh under the department of Indigenous Affairs.

A report on unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh, who fought against the British, is likely to be released on the occasion of the statehood day.

She will address the Statehood Day function later in the day.

On February 21, Murmu will address the members of state Legislative Assembly during a special session at 10 AM, Assembly Secretary K Habung said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state capital in view of the President's visit, IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Appa said.