President Murmu To Visit Nagaland, Mizoram And Sikkim From Nov 2-5

President Droupadi Murmu will be on four-day visit to Nagaland, Mozoram and Sikkim from Wednesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

The President will attend the civic reception in Kohima to be hosted in her honour by the Nagaland government on Wednesday.

On that occasion, she will also inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and infrastructure in the state, said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu will pay her respects at the Kohima War Cemetery and visit Kigwema village where she will interact with the village council members and the members of self help groups (SHGs) on Thursday.

On the same day, she will grace the 17th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl and inaugurate various education related projects in the state of Mizoram, the statement said.

In the evening, the President will also attend the civic reception to be hosted by the Mizoram government in her honour at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl, it said.

On November 4, President Murmu will address the members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly in Aizawl.

On the same day, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Sikkim government in her honour and inaugurate/lay the foundation stones for various projects of central and state governments, the statement said.

The President will interact with women achievers and members of SHGs at Tathagatha Tsal, Ravongla before returning to Delhi on November 5.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)