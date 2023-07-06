President Murmu Told Members Of Tribal Community To Be Educationally, Economically Strong

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the members of tribal communities should strive to move ahead in life by becoming educationally, economically and socially strong, and also help fellow tribals to become part of the national mainstream. Murmu, who is country's first tribal president, said this during an interaction with members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan here.

Recollecting her school days, she said there were no proper roads to her school and no school bags to carry books. "I used to cover my head with a cloth while going to school to protect myself from rain. There was struggle at every step but I overcame the challenges and became a teacher, then Governor and now the President of the country," she said.

Murmu urged members of tribal communities to pursue higher education after school without harbouring any inferiority complex. "Tribals should become economically, socially and educationally strong. They should work in higher positions and help fellow tribals to come into the mainstream of development," he said. State Governor Ramesh Bais, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Tribal Development Minister Vijaykumar Gavit were present on the occasion.