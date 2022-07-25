President Murmu Wore A Santali Saree For Her Oath-taking Ceremony; Know All About It

Draupadi Murmu, a tribal woman from Odisha's Mayurbhanj, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on Monday, July 25. During Murmu's first address to the nation, her traditional outfit hit the headlines as she donned a customary "Santali saree"-- mostly worn by the Adivasi community on special occasions. According to news agency PTI, her sister-in-law Sukri Tudu, who reached the national capital on Sunday to partake in the historic event, brought the handwoven saree from Odisha.

"I am carrying a Santali traditional saree for`Didi' (elder sister) and pray she will wear it during the oath-taking. I am not sure what she will actually wear on the occasion. The Rashtrapati Bhawan will decide the dress of the new president," Sukri had told the news agency.

LIVE: Swearing-in-Ceremony of the President-elect Smt Droupadi Murmu https://t.co/34DbgoUw1H — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2022

Know more about Santali Saree

Some media reports claimed Murmu wore the same saree which was brought by her family members from her hometown. These sarees have some striping work on one end and are worn by the Santhal women on special occasions. The saree is vertically symmetric and has both ends designed with the same motifs. The outfit is mainly popular in the states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Assam and some parts of Madhya Pradesh. Experts say earlier that the Santali saree had three-bow designs. The designs signify "freedom for women". However, with the passage of time and changes in fashion, designers print designs of peacocks, flowers and ducks.

Now, some modern designers put some unique combinations of colours to attract a new base of customers, especially youth, resulting in an increase in demand. Earlier Santali saree was limited to the Santal Parganas area of ​​Jharkhand, but now it is becoming very much liked all over the state and country. Some other states, like Bihar, Assam and West Bengal also among consumers of the Santali saree.

'Not my personal achievement': India's 15th President

The 64-year-old former Jharkhand Governor, who took oath as the 15th President of the country, comes from a very humble background. She had recently lost her two sons, husband and mother in the gap of four years. On Monday, she took oath as President of India, which was administered by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna in the Central Hall of Parliament.

"Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India," President Murmu said.

(Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)