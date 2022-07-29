President Murmu Writes To Sri Lankan Counterpart Wickremesinghe; Assures India's Support

President Droupadi Murmu thanked the newly appointed Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe for his wishes after she took charge as India's 15th President on July 25 and returned the felicitations, extending her best wishes on his recent election as Sri Lanka's President. This comes after 64-year-old former Governor of Jharkhand, India's first tribal woman president and first person from the tribal community assumed office of the President of India on July 25. Further, amid the political turmoil in Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe became the new president of the crisis-torn nation on July 21 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from the position following a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy.

Murmu wished Wickremesinghe success, at a critical stage for the island nation and said, "I wish you all success as you assume the responsibilities and challenges of your high office at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka."

'India committed to help the people of Sri Lanka'

Guided by the neighbourhood-first policy, India is committed to helping the people of Sri Lanka during the period of economic uncertainty. "As a close neighbour, India has been committed to assist the people of Sri Lanka in overcoming the challenges posed by the economic crisis, guided by our 'neighbourhood first' policy," President Murmu said.

President Murmu also hoped for further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations and said, "It is my hope that the long-standing bilateral relationship, between our two countries based on the shared heritage and deep people-to-people ties, will further strengthen."

USAID lauds India's help to Sri Lanka, highlights China's unfair loan agreements

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator, Samantha Power on July 27 hailed India's quick action to provide humanitarian aid to the crisis-hit island nation. She also noted that China ignored taking any action to provide significant relief to Sri Lanka during times of economic hardships. "India has reacted really swiftly with an absolutely critical set of measures," she stated while addressing an event at IIT Delhi on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

According to President Murmu, China has emerged as the "biggest creditor" to SL with "opaque loan agreements" at rates, which are higher than market rates. The USAID administrator also mentioned Sri Lanka's $3.5 billion Line of Credit from India as well as other support in order to revive the island nation's economy and save it from further collapse.

Sri Lankan crisis

Sri Lanka has been experiencing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Meanwhile, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines.

