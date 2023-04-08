President Murmu's Su-30 Sortie: Assam CM Pinpoints One Aspect That's 'not To Be Missed'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed the feeling of witnessing the supreme commander of armed forces, President Droupadi Murmu making Sukhoi sortie a breathtaking experience, which was undertaken close to the India-China border.

CM Sarma took to Twitter to express his thoughts by saying, "It was absolutely breathtaking to see the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the respectable President of India, undertake a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI at Tezpur. The significance of this happening so close to the India-China border is not to be missed."

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday made her maiden sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur air station in Assam. This came up amid prevailing tension with China near the border of Arunachal Pradesh.

President Murmu on a three-day visit to Assam

The president took off from the Tezpur air station at around 11 am and landed back after around 30 minutes of flight. With this, President Murmu became the second female president after Prathibha Devisingh Patil to make similar sorties in Sukhoi 30 fighter jets.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked President Murmu for her three-day visit to the Northeastern state and said, "Thank you for visiting Assam, Adarniya Rashtrapati ji (respectable President). Over all the last three days we have been inspired by your simplicity and your dedication to public welfare. It was an absolute honour to receive an opportunity to host you."

Earlier, the President of India received a 'Guard of Honour' on her arrival at the Tezpur Airforce Station in Assam on Saturday.

President Murmu was on a three-day visit to the state of Assam, where she inaugurated 'Gaj-Utsav-2023' at the Kaziranga National Park on Friday. It is a festival to celebrate the majestic Asian Elephant as India's National Heritage animal.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that there is a very sacred relationship between nature and humanity. The culture of respecting nature has been the identity of our country. Elephants have been most respected in our tradition. It has been considered a symbol of prosperity. It is the National Heritage Animal of India. Therefore, protecting elephants is an important part of our national responsibility to preserve our national heritage.

The President also took part in the platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court.