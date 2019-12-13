The Debate
The Debate
Nation Salutes Courage Of Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack: President

General News

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to pay his respects to the martyrs of the cowardly attack and has said that the nation salutes their sacrifice

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu along with other senior leaders paid tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliamentary attack at the Parliament House on Friday. In the memory of the martyrs, President Ram Nath Kovind took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to pay his respects to the martyrs of the cowardly attack and said that the nation salutes their sacrifice.

Besides the President, many parliamentarians paid their tribute in the memory of those who were martyred in the dastardly attack. Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation, MoS Commerce & Industry Hardeep Singh Puri has also taken to Twitter to pay his tributes to the martyrs.

2001 attack on parliament

On December 13, 2001, terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Indian Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire. This resulted in the martyrdom of nine people. The martyrs of the attack included five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch, staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured in the attack succumbed to the injuries.

All five terrorists were shot dead. The gunmen were carrying AK47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and grenades. An investigation revealed that they had managed to breach the security around the Parliamentary complex by using a fake identity sticker on the car they drove.

Published:
