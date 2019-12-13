Nation Salutes Courage Of Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack: President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu along with other senior leaders paid tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliamentary attack at the Parliament House on Friday. In the memory of the martyrs, President Ram Nath Kovind took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to pay his respects to the martyrs of the cowardly attack and said that the nation salutes their sacrifice.

READ | 'Pakistan Using Social Media Platforms To Attack Indian Economy,' Says US Terror Expert

A grateful nation salutes the exemplary valour and courage of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament from terrorists on this day in 2001. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2019

READ | Indian Army Inducts New American SiG Sauer Assault Rifles to Fight Terrorism

Besides the President, many parliamentarians paid their tribute in the memory of those who were martyred in the dastardly attack. Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation, MoS Commerce & Industry Hardeep Singh Puri has also taken to Twitter to pay his tributes to the martyrs.

I join a grateful nation in paying tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to valiantly defend our parliament against a dastardly terror attack on this day in 2001.



New India will forever remain indebted to them for their selflessness, fortitude & courage. pic.twitter.com/zwDD2uaFQ7 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 13, 2019

READ | Desperate Pakistan Indicts 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed On Terror Funding Charges

2001 attack on parliament

On December 13, 2001, terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Indian Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire. This resulted in the martyrdom of nine people. The martyrs of the attack included five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch, staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured in the attack succumbed to the injuries.

All five terrorists were shot dead. The gunmen were carrying AK47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and grenades. An investigation revealed that they had managed to breach the security around the Parliamentary complex by using a fake identity sticker on the car they drove.

READ | Pakistan Must Take Action Against Terrorists Operating From Its Soil: EU Envoy Ugo Astuto