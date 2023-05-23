President Or PM? Opposition Questions Govt Over Inauguration Of New Parliament Building

Congress leader Anand Sharma referring to the inauguration of the new Parliament House said that, “it is not constitutionally correct to exclude the President who is the Head of the Parliament from the key events.” According to the grand old party’s accusations on the Centre, the President has “not even been invited” to the inaugural ceremony for the new Parliament House.

“It is not constitutionally correct to take a major decision about the Parliament excluding the head of the Parliament, the President of India from the decision-making from the foundation stone laying, now for the inauguration,” said Anand Sharma while addressing a press conference on Monday, May 22.

Sharma added that Article 79 makes it "crystal clear" that the President of India, the head of the Parliament, and the two houses make up the Parliament.

“First, the permanent house the Rajya Sabha, the Council of States and then the House of the People, the Lok Sabha. Why the Council of States? Because India is a union of states. And the Chairman of Rajya Sabha is the number 2 in the warrant of precedence, the honourable Vice President of India,” said the Congress leader.

The disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, May 21 said that the “President should inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building and not the Prime Minister.”

PM Modi to dedicate new Parliament building to the nation

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 will be dedicating the newly-constructed Parliament building to the country. According to a Lok Sabha release, construction of the New Parliament Building in Delhi has been completed and symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India. The current Parliament building, which will turn 100 years old, was finished in 1927.

“The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both the Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the members,” stated the Lok Sabha release.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. In the new Parliament building 888 members will be able to sit in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha.