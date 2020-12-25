President, PM, CMs & Political Leaders Extend Christmas Wishes To Citizens Of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his Christmas greetings to people and said that the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world. PM Modi wrote, "May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society." May everybody be happy and healthy, the Prime Minister added.

Merry Christmas!



The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world.



May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society.



May everybody be happy and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

READ | J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Lifts Lid On Detention Of Mehbooba & Abdullahs; Speaks To Arnab

Political leaders extend warm Christmas greetings

Merry Christmas to everyone! I hope this festival nurtures peace and prosperity, and helps strengthen harmony in society. Let us follow Christ's teachings of love, compassion, and charity, committing ourselves to the welfare of our society and nation. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 25, 2020

Besides PM Modi, other leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and many others also greeted people on Christmas. The President of India wrote, "Merry Christmas to everyone! I hope this festival nurtures peace and prosperity and helps strengthen harmony in society. Let us follow Christ's teachings of love, compassion, and charity, committing ourselves to the welfare of our society and nation."

READ | Christmas Wishes 2020: Here Are Some Of The Best Holiday Wishes To Send To Loved Ones

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished everyone a Merry Christmas and hoped for happiness, peace, prosperity and health in everyone’s life. “Merry Christmas to all. May this Christmas bring happiness, peace, prosperity and health in your life,” he tweeted.

In his tweet wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "May the festive season bring God's endless love, joy & divine blessings upon you and your family."

READ | With Threat, Trump Plunges COVID Talks, GOP Into Tumult

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju while wising every Merry Christmas said, "May the divine love of God descend into your home to make it a piece of heaven. This Christmas, I wish you all find peace and prosperity in every sphere of your life. Merry Christmas!"

READ | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Feature In A Christmas Card With Son Archie