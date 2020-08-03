Prez Kovind Celebrates Rakhi With Nurses; Appreciates Their Effort During COVID-19 Crisis

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, President Ram Nath Kovind visited The Trained Nurses’ Association of India, Military Nursing Service, and President’s Estate Clinic. Raksha Bandhan is one of the prominent festivals of the Hindu religion. According to the Hindi calendar, the festival falls in the month of Shravana every year. Raksha Bandhan 2020 will be celebrated on August 3, this year.

President Kovind celebrated the festivals with the nurses and appreciated role of nurses as saviours in the fight against Coronavirus.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind celebrated #RakshaBandhan with nurses of The Trained Nurses’ Association of India, Military Nursing Service and President’s Estate Clinic.



The President appreciated role of nurses as saviours in the fight against #COVID19: President's Secretariat



Prez Kovind on Raksha Bandhan eve

Earlier on Sunday, the President greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and asked them to take a pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and society, according to an official statement. He said rakhi is the sacred thread of love, affection and trust that sisters tie on the wrists of their brothers. "This is a unique festival that strengthens our will to protect the interests of women and work for their well-being," the President said.

"On this day, let us all take a pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and society," Kovind said.

India turns Vocal for Local on Raksha Bandhan

This year amid the global coronavirus pandemic Raksha Bandhan's celebrations are also likely to be more virtual than physical as with numerous other things as people across the country celebrate the brother-sister relationship. Alongside the push for Indian-made rakhis, people in India are also slowly adopting environment-friendly expressions of festival celebration. Eco-friendly rakhis like plantable seed rakhis, edible rakhis along with the floral rakhis have also become increasingly popular now.

