President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Citizens On Eve Of Eid-uz-Zuha

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-uz-Zuha and asked all to rededicate themselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation.

The festival of Eid-uz-Zuha is a symbol of sacrifice and service to the humanity, he said.

"This festival inspires us to follow the path of self-sacrifice shown by Hazrat Ibrahim. On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation," Kovind said.

"On the occasion of Eid-uz-Zuha, I extend my greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)