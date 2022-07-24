President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat On Last Day In Office

Ram Nath Kovind, who is set to step down as the President of India, paid homage to the Father of The Nation, Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, on Sunday 24 July.

The Twitter account of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted on Sunday saying, "President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before relinquishing charge as the President of India on July 25. During his tenure, the President has urged fellow citizens to follow the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and take inspiration from his life. "

At the farewell event on Saturday in the Central Hall of Parliament, President Kovind expressed his eternal gratitude to the Indian people for providing him the chance to lead the nation as president.

Addressing the Parliamentarians, President Kovind said, "Today, when I'm saying goodbye I'm recalling several memories. Five years ago, I took oath as the President. You (MPs) are elected by the people of the country. We will always be grateful to he citizens of the country. Will always be grateful to the citizens of the country for giving me the opportunity to serve as President. The work I did in the Office wouldn't have been possible without you (MPs). You all have a special place in my heart."

The President also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council Ministers for the great regard they have given to him.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation at 7 p.m.

The address will be broadcast on national network of All India Radio (AIR) and on all channels of Doordarshan.

Droupadi Murmu set to take oath as the new President on July 25

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday, followed by a 21-gun salute.

The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 a.m. on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of office. Droupadi Murmu will go down in the history books as she becomes India's first tribal President.

Murmu got 6,76,803 votes and won the election by an overwhelming margin against Yashwant Sinha, who only got 3,80,177 votes, as she becomes India's 15th president.

(With inputs from ANI)