President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Surprise Visit To Locals In Himachal Pradesh, See Pictures

President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a visit to Himachal Pradesh stepped out on Saturday and enjoyed a leisurely walk to the Ridge. During this while, he was seen interacting with the local people as well as tourists and was also seen clicking pictures. Not just that, the President was also seen purchasing snacks from a fast-food counter.

In a pleasant surprise for people, President Kovind was accompanied by Suresh Bhardwaj, the Minister of Urban Development followed by his security. Also, his family members were seen with him. He began by purchasing popcorn from the HPMC snacks counter at the Ridge and later paid the bill. Next, he was seen walking down the road waving hands to the people. Along with that, he was also seen talking to the children.

Images from the visit were also shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday showing the President from his visit. The images show several people gathered around to catch a glimpse of the President and were also taking pictures.

"It is not every day that President comes as a customer to a shop. President Kovind while remembering his roots as a common man visited a snack shop and interacted with locals. He leisurely strolled at the elegant and historic Ridge taking tourists and locals by surprise", Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote.

He also paid a visit to the Jakhu Temple and offered prayers before the sudden visit.

President Ram Nath Kovind in Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind has been on a visit to the Himalayan state on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of statehood of Himachal Pradesh. He also addressed a special session on September 17 at the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly followed by the valedictory ceremony of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service trainees of 2018 and 19 batches on September 18.

Taking into consideration that Himachal Pradesh stands second in the nation in the implementation and execution of the Sustainable Development Goals- India Index 2020-21, President Kovind said that Himachal Pradesh is a leading state in the country in a number of parameters. He also appreciated the nature of the people of Himachal Pradesh

