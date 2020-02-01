President Ram Nath Kovind Rejects Mercy Plea Of Nirbhaya Rapist Vinay Sharma

A day after the Delhi court stayed the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape convict, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petition of the Nirbhaya rape case convict, Vinay Sharma.

2012 Delhi gang-rape case: The President of India rejects mercy plea of convict Vinay Sharma

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Court had issued the death warrants for the four Nirbhaya rape convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma, and their execution was slated for February 1.

Execution stayed until further notice

During the hearing, public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad said that convict Mukesh has no legal remedies available and so the sentence on Mukesh should be executed. Advocate AP Singh, appearing on behalf of the convicts, said that some legal remedies are still available for the convicts, and added that Mukesh has been earnestly seeking all legal remedies in time.

On the contrary, Ahmad argued that the application moved by Vinay and Akshay is non-maintainable as per the Delhi Prison Rules but said that Vinay's execution can be postponed. Advocate Seema Kushwaha, representing the victim's side, said that the convicts are using delay tactics to prevent speedy justice.

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

