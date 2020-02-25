The Debate
India To Me Is A Very Very Special Nation: US President Trump At Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner

General News

President Ram Nath Kovind welcomed his US counterpart President Donald Trump for the special dinner banquet being hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind welcomed his US counterpart President Donald Trump for the special dinner banquet being hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner were also present for the special dinner, along with a huge guest list. The dinner banquet which is being hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind is expected to go on for an hour and a half. This is the final event in the US President's final India schedule before he departs for Washington. 

Read: WATCH: US President Donald Trump & Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's riveting interaction

Read: PM Modi a 'strong' man, capable of dealing with 'terrorism', says US President Trump

'India to me is a special nation' 

On being asked to summarise his two-day visit to India, President Donald Trump said, "We've done some very productive work. It's a great country. The relationship between India and the US has never been better. We're working on major trade deals and military purchase deals, a lot of very positive things. I would like to thank you (President Kovind) and Ma'am (Savita Kovind), it was a great honour to meet you."

Read: Trump offers mediation for Kashmir, denies it, then says 'there are two sides of story"

"On behalf of the First Lady and myself and all of my representatives, this was a tremendous learning experience and something very special. India to me is a very very special nation," said Trump.

Read: Adnan Sami lists 3 reasons for supporting 'Namaste Trump'; makes a request to the people

Published:
