President Ram Nath Kovind Witnesses Ceremonial Change-over Of Army Guard Battalion

President Ram Nath Kovind on November 28 witnessed a ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Different Infantry units of the Army function as the Ceremonial Army Guard in Rashtrapati Bhavan on a rotational basis. According to an official press release, the 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles, on completion of its three and half years tenure as ceremonial Army Guard Battalion, handed over the charge to the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

Following the event, the Commanding Officers of the 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles and the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment will call on the President later in the day. Further, the press note informed that President Kovind will also interact with the outgoing Battalion.

"The Army Guard Battalion performs ceremonial duties at various important events such as Guard of Honours to dignitaries, Republic Day Parade, Independence Day Parade, Beating the Retreat Ceremony apart from performing ceremonial guard duties at the Rashtrapati Bhavan," the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Kovind attends Presiding Officers’ Conference

Meanwhile, earlier this week, President Kovind attended the Presiding Officers’ Conference at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat, which marked his first public event of 2020. The theme for the two-day conference that was organised by Lok Sabha to celebrate Constitution Day was 'Harmonious Coordination of Legislative, Executive and Judiciary - Key to a Vibrant Democracy’. Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairperson of the conference Om Birla was also present at the event along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference was the first time that President Ram Nath Kovind attended a public event in 2020. Moreover, 2020 is also being celebrated as the centenary year of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference which began in 1921. At the event, the officers and Secretaries of Legislatures took a pledge aimed at making the legislature more accountable and strengthen and empower them in accordance with the constitutional values. Towards the conclusion, the Presiding officers and Secretaries and other delegates also recited the Preamble of the Constitution of India, led by PM Modi who addressed the conference via video-conference.

