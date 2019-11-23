The 12-hour Roller-coaster: From Thackeray As CM Front-runner To Fadnavis Taking Oath

In a mid-night drama that changed the course of political developments in Maharashtra, BJP turned its tables on rivals with a faction of NCP breaking away under Ajit Pawar and forming a government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis on November 23.

Intermittent night of Nov 22 and 23

The three parties have a joint press conference.

The development brought a massive political twist as earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday.

As of Friday, with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Congress and NCP were going to form the next government with a Deputy CM each. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut also exuded confidence that Uddhav Thackeray will swear-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, amid a political deadlock.

November 23, 5:47 AM

According to sources, it was affirmed that the President's rule was revoked at wee hours on Saturday.

8:16 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Davendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

श्री @Dev_Fadnavis जी को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और श्री @AjitPawarSpeaks को प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई।



मुझे विश्वास है कि यह सरकार महाराष्ट्र के विकास और कल्याण के प्रति निरंतर कटिबद्ध रहेगी और प्रदेश में प्रगति के नये मापदंड स्थापित करेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2019

9:22 AM

Devendra Fadnavis takes an oath as Maharashtra CM and Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM

Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of Chief Minister of Maharashtra to Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM to Shri Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/88AXf9EYV3 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 23, 2019

#WATCH Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again, oath administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/kjWAlyMTci — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

9:27 AM

In yet another twist, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday has tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP. He added that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself. He placed on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his.

Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

BJP-Shiv Sena tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state was awaiting a government formation while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

