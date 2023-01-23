President To Confer Bal Puraskar Award, Awardees Speak To Republic

President of India Droupadi Murmu is set to confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 to 11 selected children in an award ceremony on January 23 at Vigyan Bhawan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the awardees on January 24, 2023, followed by a meeting with the Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Minister of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the #PradhanMantriRashtriyaBalPuraskar, 2023 to 11 exceptional children in an award ceremony which will take place at Vigyan Bhawan on 23rd January, 2023.



Republic speaks exclusively to the awardees

While speaking exclusively to Republic, the awardees said that they have been selected for their excellence. The excellence has been divided into six categories namely art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports.

Four students will get awards in the art and culture area this year, along with one each for bravery, innovation, and social service, and three in the sports category.

Awardees will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate

In the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 award ceremony, each awardee will be given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate.

Nationwide painting competition

Notably, 500 Kendriya Vidyalayas throughout the nation will host a national painting contest to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, which is observed as Parakram Diwas.