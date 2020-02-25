WATCH: US President Trump And First Lady Melania Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Tuesday morning.

READ: Donald Trump India Visit LIVE: POTUS' Visit Reaches Business End; Talks With PM On Agenda

Trumps pay their tributes

President Trump and Melania Trump laid a wreath and also planted a tree in honour of the Mahatma, the Father of the Nation.

READ: President Trump Was "impressed" After Learning Story Of Taj Mahal: Tour Guide

On Monday, the two visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and spent around 20 minutes there. PM Modi gave a tour of the ashram and President Trump also tried his hand at the charkha, or the spinning wheel. Trump had also written a message in the guest book at Gandhi Ashram. Addressing PM Modi as a "great friend", President Trump thanked him for the visit. The note was signed by him and First Lady Melania Trump, but was criticised for not mentioning Gandhi, something Trump corrected at Rajghat.

President Trump is on a less than 36-hour trip to India. He landed in Ahmednabad on Monday morning, and first went to Sabarmati Ashram, after which he went to the newly constructed Motera stadium, where he was greeted by a crowd of more than a lakh. President Trump and PM Modi both delivered a speech at the 'Namaste Trump' event.

READ: Ivanka Trump Praises The Beauty And Grandeur Of The Taj Mahal, Terms It "awe Inspiring"

The US President then traveled to Agra to see the Taj Mahal at sunset where he spent a couple of hours and then flew to New Delhi on Monday evening.

After paying tributes to Gandhi, he will attend restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks. In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US President will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by President Kovind and US President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

READ: "Taj Mahal Inspires Awe...": Here's What US President Donald Trump Wrote In The Guest Book