Presidential Elections: Know How India Elects A President And Current Tally Of NDA, UPA

MPs and MLAs across the country will vote on July 18 to elect the 15th President of India after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the Presidential polls to elect the next President. Notably, the votes of this election will be counted on July 21 while the oath-taking ceremony of the next President will be held on July 25.

How is the President elected in India?

According to Article 54, the President is elected by an electoral college consisting of elected Members of Parliament (MP) of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of all states and UTs of National Capital Territory of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. The President is voted by a secret ballot and not by EVM, with a system of proportional representation and a single transferable vote system. Proportional representation aims to give equal representation to parliament on one side and total electors from state assemblies on one side. It is pertinent to mention that only elected members of parliament and state/UT assemblies can vote in the President's election.

Electoral college

The electoral college for the election of the President comprises 4033 MLAs (a total of the elected members of all states/UTs assembly) and 776 MPs (a total of elected members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha). The value of votes of all MPs is 5,43,200 and that of states is 5,43,231, taking the total to 10,86,431. Dividing the total values of votes of all MPs by the total number of MPs, we get the value of votes of one MP, which is 5,43,200/776= 700. Similarly, the value of votes of MLA is calculated.

Notably, in the last presidential election where Ram Nath Kovind won with 65.45 per cent of votes falling on his side against Meira Kumari, a total of 776 MPs and 4120 MLAs voted. President Kovid got about 7 lakh votes of 10.98 lakh votes.

Eligibility

According to Article 58 of the Indian Constitution, there is a list of criteria that a candidate must prove before becoming the President. A president must be a citizen of India having 35 years of age or above and is eligible to qualify to become a member of the Lok Sabha. Constitution states that a person shall not be eligible for election as president if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State or any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said Governments.

President election 2022

After the announcement of the presidential polls, all the political parties are gearing up to tie up an alliance with each other to elect their candidate. In the current scenario, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has about 5.26 lakh votes in total which is roughly about 49 per cent of the total vote. This means that NDA will need 1 per cent more votes to get its candidate elected for the President. And to do this, the NDA just needs one of these parties: YSRCP or BJD or AIADMK to back its candidate. It is pertinent to mention that all of these three parties had supported NDA's 2017 President candidate Ram Nath Kovind. Notably, the Jaggan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP has already been on board with NDA for the presidential elections making it easier for the NDA to secure its candidate's victory.

Whereas on the opposition side, Congress has about 10 per cent of the total votes and UPA including the Grand Old Party has over 25 per cent of the votes. If we add the rest of the opposition's votes, the tally will only see an up of 10 per cent, making the entire poll of opposition votes share to 35 per cent.