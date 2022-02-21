Presidential Fleet Review: Prez Kovind Reaches Visakhapatnam, Know All About Review Event

Received by Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and other officials, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday reached Visakhapatnam to conduct the President's Fleet Review-22 in the Bay of Bengal today, 21 February. The President will be reviewing the Indian Navy's 12th Presidential Fleet. In the review event, the President takes stock of the Navy’s capability.

Visuals from Naval dockyard in Visakhapatnam:

Presidential Fleet Review: Watch the event here

Indian Navy’s 75 years of Service

Observing the Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Indian Navy 75 years in Service of the Nation' has been made the theme of PFR-22.

The President who is known to be the supreme commander of the armed forces is taken on one of the Naval ships, which is called the President’s Yacht, to look at all the ships stationed on one of the Naval ports. This is the 12th edition of the Presidential Fleet Review and it is aimed at assuring the country of the Indian Navy's preparedness, high morale and discipline.

History & Significance of PFR

In 2016, the then President Pranab Mukherjee inspected the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam, popularly called the City of Destiny. The President is given a 21-gun salute before embarking on the yacht.

A Fleet Review is to showcase loyalty and allegiance to the country. The sheep assemble at a pre-designated place for the mentioned purpose. The President's duty is to review the ships, reaffirm his faith in the fleet and its ability to defend the nation’s maritime interest.

According to a statement by the Navy, the President’s Yacht this year “is an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Sumitra, which will lead the Presidential Column. The yacht will be distinguished by the Ashoka Emblem on her side and will fly the President’s Standard on the Mast”.

Known as one of the most important Navy events, the tradition is long-standing and followed by navies across the world. According to Navy officials, it is a strong bond that links seafarers of the world.

What to expect from PFR 22

As part of PFR-22, President Kovind will review two fleets of the Navy, including warships, and of Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India and Ministry of Earth Sciences comprising 60 ships and submarines manned by over 10,000 personnel.

Also, 50 aircraft will be part of the event, wherein they will conduct a fly-past.

The President will undertake an indigenously-built Naval offshore patrol vessel INS Sumitra, specially designated as the Presidential Yacht', and review all participating ships, anchored in a formation off the Visakhapatnam coast in four precise columns, by steaming past' them, according to a Navy release.