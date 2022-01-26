President's Bodyguard Horse Virat Retires; President Kovind, PM Modi Bid Adieu To Stallion

On India's 73rd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind - the first citizen of the country - unfurled the Tricolour which was followed by the National Anthem with a 21-gun salute, presented by Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment. The Republic Day Parade started at 10:30 am at Rajpath showcasing India's cultural diversity, rich heritage and military might.

The day also saw a moment when President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid farewell to the President’s Bodyguard horse, Virat.

The President's Bodyguard (PBG) and Virat's role

The President's Bodyguard (PBG) is an elite household cavalry regiment of the Indian Army that has been serving the Presidents of India for more than two centuries. It is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army whose main aim is to escort and protect the President of India during any national ceremony.

Since it has to escort the President only when there is any function in the national capital, the regiment is based in Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. According to Colonel Anup Tiwary, commandant of the President’s Bodyguard, the PBG has a legacy of nearly 250 years. In an article published by Colonel Tiwary in The Indian Express, he said that the story of the regiment is incomplete without a nod to the most magnificent and faithful animal, the horse.

In this unit, there is a horse of a Hanoverian breed, named Virat. According to Colonel Tiwary, Virat has an exceptional reputation in the regiment due to his calibre. He said the horse performed his duties as the Commandant’s Charger for over a decade. On 15 January 2022, on the eve of Army Day, Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation.

He is the first such animal to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities. On 26 January 2022, President’s Bodyguard horse Virat retired from service. During the Republic Day ceremony, President Kovind, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid him farewell.

