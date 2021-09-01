President's Colour To Be Awarded To Naval Aviation On Sept 6: Ministry Of Defence

President Ram Nath Kovind will award the President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation at a ceremonial parade at INS Hansa in Goa on September 6, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Wednesday. The ceremony will be attended by a number of high-profile ministers of India including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, several other civil and military dignitaries.

What is the President's Colour award?

The President's Colour is the highest honour that can be awarded to a military unit in recognition of its remarkable service to the country. The first such unit to be awarded the honour was the Indian Navy on 27 May 1951 by Dr Rajendra Prasad, who was the President of India at that time. The Defence Ministry said, "Subsequent recipients of the President's Colour in the Navy include Southern Naval Command, Eastern Naval Command, Western Naval Command, Eastern Fleet, Western Fleet, Submarine Arm, INS Shivaji and the Indian Naval Academy." Indian Naval Aviation was given the first Sealand aircraft on January 13, 1951, and was commissioned with INS Garuda, the first Naval Air Station, on May 11, 1953. After the Armed Firefly Aircraft was added in 1958, it gave aviation an offensive boost and it slowly increased its arsenal to become an integral part of a formidable Navy.

The Naval Aviation has been the guiding light to other armed forces with their stand and approach of inducting women into the important positions of the Navy and allowing them to work on par with the male officers. The Naval Aviators have been rewarded heavily over the years as they have been given one Mahavir Chakra, six Vir Chakras, one Kirti Chakra, seven Shaurya Chakras, one YudhSeva Medal and a large number of Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry). The award of President's Colour will be the biggest honour to those high professional standards that they maintain and the incredible operations performance when required of the Naval Aviation. The unit has become one of the most important parts of the defence structure of the country.

(With ANI inputs)