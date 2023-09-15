'Press Freedom Under Attack', Says Anurag Thakur On Media Ban By I.N.D.I Alliance

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday slammed the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A over its decision to boycott 14 television news anchors and said that the opposition coalition wants to 'suppress' the media and that they are violating the constitution by such a move.

Criticising the decision of the opposition alliance, Thakur, said, "Congress and its opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A is working to murder the democracy and constitution in the country. If we talk about eradicating Sanatan Dharma, suppressing the media, spreading hatred in the country, everything is being covered by the."

He added, "Emergency is just one instance where there was an attempt to crush democracy, freedom of speech was suppressed, media was not allowed to function, this was all done by Indira Gandhi. Article 66 A was also passed without any discussion, this draconian law was brought by UPA only."

Media is being suppressed, says Anurag Thakur

He continued attacking the alliance and said suppressing and boycotting the media personnel shows the mentality of the Congress.

"And now banning media, suppressing their voice, and stressing them, clearly shows the mentality of the Congress. They just speak about freedom of the press, but they have always boycotted them, during emergency and now emergency 2.0 is over here", said Thakur.

While addressing the media, Thakur also urged the people to address the opposition bloc as I.N.D.I alliance and not I.N.D.I.A.

Mega mall of hatred created by Congress, says Union Minister

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ka dukaan', Union Minister said that his grand-old party has built a 'mega mall of hatred'.

"Some people had gone to open 'Mohabbat ka dukaan', instead they have built a 'mega mall of hatred'".

Rajasthan CM won't address any issues in state, says Thakur

Union Minister then took potshots on the law and order situation of Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and said that the Chief Minister won't be able to address these issues.

"The condition of Rajasthan is so bad that everyone knows that the Chief Minister won't be doing anything. He doesn't care about anything. If there is a free hand for loot in any state then it is here. People are being murdered inside hospitals over here, police officials only kill people, and those who slit someone's throat are roaming freely. Daughters are killed and thrown in bushes, wells, or are burnt alive, it is happening only in Rajasthan."