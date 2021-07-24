Prez Kovind Plants Sapling Of Bodhi Tree At Rashtrapati Bhavan On Occasion Asadha Poornima

President Ram Nath Kovind planted a sapling from a Bodhi tree in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. The ceremony was held on the occasion of Asadha Poornima, which is observed as Dharma Chakra Day.

The Dharma Chakra Day celebrates Lord Buddha's first sermon to his first five ascetic disciples at the Deer Park, Isipatana in the present-day Sarnath near Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The day is also celebrated by Buddhists all over the world as the day of Dharma Chakra Parvattana or "Turning of the Wheel of Dharma". This day is also aptly observed as Guru Poornima by both Buddhists and Hindus as a day to mark reverence to their gurus.

What is Guru Poornima?

Guru Poornima, which is observed on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 24 this year and coincides with the lunar eclipse. It is also celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to give tribute to their gurus or teachers who have guided them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment and mental peace. Devotees from all parts of the country visit the banks of Haridwar to worship the gurus who stay there. The Haridwar District Administration has approved only the ‘symbolic snaan’ or ‘holy bath’ because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The administration has said that only those devotees who will be able to produce a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours will be allowed to enter. However, the devotees will not be allowed to take the holy bath as only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' are supposed to participate in the snan.

In a televised address on Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lord Buddha's teachings have become even more relevant today as humanity faces the Covid-19 crisis. He said, "Humanity faces a crisis today in the form of Covid, Lord Buddha has become even more relevant. India has shown how we can face the greatest of challenges by walking on its path. Countries are joining hands with each other and becoming each other's strength, taking the values of Buddha."

