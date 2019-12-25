President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Floral Tributes To Atal Bihari Vajpayee At Sadaiv Atal

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi. Among those present were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, senior BJP leader LK Advani and BJP working president JP Nadda. Singer Anup Jalota sang prayers in memory of the late Vajpayee.

Remembering Bharat Ratna Atal Bihar Vajpayee, PM Modi tweeted a video having snapshots of him and the former prime minister. "A tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary, present in the hearts of the people". PM Modi first became Gujarat Chief Minister when Vajpayee was in power and both shared close ties.

भारत माता की सेवा में अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अमूल्य योगदान देने के साथ आजादी के आंदोलन में भी अहम भूमिका निभाई। उनकी विद्वता और आदर्श देशवासियों को सदा प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2019

Amit Shah pays tribute

Amit Shah also took to Twitter and remembered the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He hailed Vajpayee's decisions on Pokhran nuclear test and Kargil war in his tweet and appreciated him for his nationalistic views. "Atal Ji's life was based on ideologies and principles, and not on mere fascination for power. Under his leadership, the country witnessed good governance."

अटल जी ने जहाँ एक तरफ कुशल संगठनकर्ता के रूप में पार्टी को सींचकर उसे अखिल भारतीय स्वरुप दिया वहीँ दूसरी ओर देश का नेतृत्व करते हुए पोखरण परमाणु परिक्षण व कारगिल युद्ध जैसे फैसलों से भारत की एक मजबूत छवि दुनिया में बनाई। अटल जी की जन्मजयंती के अवसर पर उन्हें कोटि- कोटि वंदन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2019

Remarkable statesman

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He was an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and was among the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Being an astute Parliamentarian, Vajpayee was known for his eloquent oratorical skills. He led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, becoming the first-ever non-Congress PM to complete a full term.

In 2015, Vajpayee was bestowed with the country's highest civil honour – Bharat Ratna. The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, in Delhi following a prolonged illness. His birthday is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in honour of his remarkable statesmanship.

