Prez Kovind to award 'President's Colour' to INS Valsura at Jamnagar on Mar 25

Ahmedabad, Mar 22 (PTI) Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Valsura' will be awarded the prestigious 'President's Colour' by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony to be held at Jamnagar in Gujarat on March 25, an official release said on Tuesday.

The President's Colour is bestowed on any military unit, in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and in war.

INS Valsura is a premier training establishment of the Indian Navy.

On the occasion, a ceremonial parade with 150-men 'Guard of Honour' will be presented to the President, the supreme commander of the armed forces, stated the release.

Established in 1942, INS Valsura is entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign countries in electrical, electronics, weapon systems and Information Technology.

INS Valsura has distinguished itself with notable and gallant service to the nation over nearly 80 years. The ceremonial parade will be followed by the release of a special cover by the President in the presence of other distinguished guests, the release said.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command along with other senior civil and military dignitaries will attend the ceremony. PTI KA NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)