Prez Murmu To Visit Himachal From Apr 18-21, To Open 'Rashtrapati Niwas' For Public Viewing

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday during which the 'Rashtrapati Niwas', one of the presidential retreats, in Mashobra will be opened for public viewing, an official statement said on Monday. Last month, she had opened another presidential retreat, 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Telangana's Secunderabad to the public.

President Murmu will visit Himachal Pradesh from April 18 to 21 and stay at the 'Rashtrapati Niwas', Mashobra, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President will inaugurate a tulip garden at Mashobra on Tuesday. On the same evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Himachal Pradesh government at the Raj Bhavan, Shimla, the statement said.

On April 19, the President will interact with the officer trainees of Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Shimla, it said. She will also grace the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla. On April 20, the President will visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study. Later, she will host an 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas, the statement said.

"The Rashtrapati Niwas will be opened for public viewing on the same day," it added. Located at the hilltop of Mashobra, the building was taken over in 1895 by the Viceroy. The President visits The Retreat at least once a year and the core office shifts to that place for the duration of the visit.

A thousand feet higher than the Shimla Ridge Top, The Retreat is located in picturesque surroundings. The architectural pattern and the natural beauty of the place have made it a tourist attraction in Shimla. The redeeming feature of this building is that it is purely a wooden structure with dajji wall construction, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan's website. Originally constructed in 1850, this building has a plinth area of 10,628 sq.ft., it said.