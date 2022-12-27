Price Of Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Covid Vaccine Revealed; Here's How Much It Will Cost

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday announced that iNCOVACC, the first-ever nasal COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out in the country during the fourth week of January.

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine will be administered to only those above 18 years. In September, the Drugs Controller General of India approved iNCOVACC, the first COVID-19 nasal vaccine for restricted use in emergency situations for those above 18 years of age as a heterologous booster dose.

Price of iNCOVACC in India

The needleless vaccine is available on the CoWin portal, and the price has been set at Rs 800 for private markets and Rs 325 for supplies to the Government of India and state governments.

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion-stabilised SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The vaccine was tested in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results. iNCOVACC has been made specifically for intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The vaccine also focuses to be cost-effective in low and middle-income countries.

'We have achieved our goals,' says Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman

Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech said, “We have achieved the goals we set for ourselves during this pandemic. We have developed COVAXIN and iNCOVACC, two COVID vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vector intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, and easy and painless immunisation during public health emergencies and pandemics. We thank the Ministry of Health, CDSCO, Dept of Biotechnology, Govt of India, Technology Development Board, and Washington University, St Louis, for their support and guidance.”

iNCOVACC is the first needle-less COVID-19 booster dose in India making way for more options for the administration of the third dose. Its manufacturing has the dual benefit of enabling faster development of variant-specific vaccines and also easy nasal delivery that immunises masses ultimately preventing variants of concern.

The nasal COVID-19 vaccine, iNCOVACC, was produced in association with Washington University, St. Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored construct and evaluated in preclinical studies for efficacy and remains normal at 2 to 8 degrees celsius.