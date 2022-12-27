Price Of Nasal Vaccine INCOVACC For Private Hospitals Will Be Around Rs 1000: Sources

As per sources, the price of nasal vaccine iNCOVACC for private hospitals has been set at Rs 800 with an additional 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST). The ultimate price of iNCOVACC would be around Rs 1,000 for a nasal dose having four drops each for both nostrils. It has also been learnt that the price negotiation is still underway.

India on Friday approved made-in-India iNCOVACC vaccine, making it first ever first-ever nasal COVID-19 jab. The development came after the Union Health Ministry approved the use of nasal vaccine as a booster dose for all above the age of 18 years.

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine will be a needleless shot and will be India's first such booster dose. As of now, the vaccine will be administered to only those above 18 years.

DCGI approves iNCOVACC

In September, the Drugs Controller General of India approved iNCOVACC COVID-19 nasal vaccine for restricted use in emergency situations for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose.

WHO praises iNCOVACC

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also praised the iNCOVACC after the nasal vaccine received emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and said that the vaccine could immensely help the world bring the pandemic under control.