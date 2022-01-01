Priests From Tirupati, Srisailam Temples Meet PM Modi In New Delhi With 'prasad'

On the occasion of New Year, priests from Tirupati and Srisailam temples met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 1 in New Delhi. They gave PM Modi 'prasad' from the temples. The Prime Minister was accorded a grand traditional reception amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by the priests.

Earlier in June 2019, Modi had visited Tirupati and offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. He was escorted to the sanctum sanctorum by TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju. During the visit, he also offered prayers at the sub-shrines of Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy and Sri Ramajujacharya.

PM Modi greets nation on New Year

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi wished the nation and prayed that the year 2022 would bring abundant joy and good health in everyone’s lives. He wrote on Twitter, "May this year bring an abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters".

May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters. pic.twitter.com/dHoaD4tbpk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

PM Modi released the 10th instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme today and also interacted with an FPO based in Tamil Nadu, which is furthering prosperity and women empowerment. Speaking at the event, Modi said, "Taking inspiration from our efforts of the past year, we have to move towards new resolutions in the new year. This is the time to start a new vibrant journey of the country's resolves, to move forward with renewed vigour".

Image: ANI