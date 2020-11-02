Priests Threaten To Go On 'Indefinite Protest' Over Reopening Of Maharashtra's Temples

The demand for reopening religious places is growing louder in the state of Maharashtra. The priests have now threatened to go on an indefinite strike against the Uddhav Thackeray-led government if their demands are not met. The deadline that was earlier given to the Maharashtra government to take a decision on reopening of temples was November 1.

Over the past several weeks, sadhus have staged protests against the closure of temples in Maharashtra despite the Central government had eased the lockdown restrictions that were imposed to curb the Coronavirus.

This development comes days after priests met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's at his residence and submitted their request. A team of representatives of temple priests including Acharya Tushar Bhosale visited the Raj Bhavan on October 28 at 11 am seeking the reopening of temples that have remained closed since March due to COVID-19 situation.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, one of the representatives said that they were prepared to break locks at the Temples if need be and accused CM Uddhav over 'Hindutva', saying 'It's not soft- or hard- Hindutva, it's no-Hindutva'.

As per sources, the priests have also sought a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the matter but they have not received any response yet.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Amid BJP's demand to reopen places of worship, Thackeray has consistently argued that the primary responsibility of his government is to safeguard the lives of the people. This had earlier led to a heated exchange of letters between the Governor and CM wherein the former questioned the latter about whether he had abandoned Hindutva.

Coronavirus is Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,369 new Coronavirus positive cases, which took the state's infection tally to 16,83,775, the health department said. The death toll crossed the 44,000-mark as 113 patients succumbed to the infection. The fatality count now stands at 44,024, it said.

A total of 3,726 patients recovered during the day. With this, the number of active cases came down to 1,25,109, the department said in a statement.

