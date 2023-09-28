Prime Accused Auto Driver Arrested In Ujjain Rape Case

In a major crackdown in the ongoing probe of the 12-year-old girl rape case in Ujjain, the police have detained the main accused who is an auto driver.

According to the information, the victim girl had met six people at different places. Out of these, four were auto drivers and two were pedestrians. After interrogating three auto drivers, the police reached the fourth auto driver who was found tampering with the evidence inside his auto. He had also tampered with the number plate of his auto. The officials informed that the prime accused's phone was also switched off for the last 24 hours. The accused confirmed the truth during the interrogation and was thus identified.

The police have also found some blood stains on the passenger seat of the autorickshaw of the detained man, he said.

According to Ujjain police, a counsellor interacted with the minor rape victim, and found that the latter belongs to Satna district. However, police in Satna said whether she is the same girl about whom a missing person's report was filed will be confirmed after her family identifies her.

The girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street located under the Mahakal police station area in Ujjain on Monday. After being found, she was taken to a hospital, where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police have said. The girl was on Wednesday was operated upon by a team of specialist doctors in Indore and her condition is said to be critical but stable, they said.

Victim not from Ujjain

While the identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained, the police have found that the victim was not from Ujjain and is a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna. A missing complaint was also reportedly filed in the Satna district regarding the absence of the girl.

Ujjain horror

A video of the 12-year-old girl walking on the streets of Ujjain in a half-naked state and bleeding surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The girl was seen going door-to-door to seek help but was seemingly refused any assistance and even shooed away by a resident. The minor was ultimately rescued by a local ashram official who took her to a private hospital and where a medical examination confirmed that she was raped.

Following this, an FIR was registered at Mahakal police station and an investigation into the incident was initiated. A SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed and an investigation is underway in the case.