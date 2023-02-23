Prime Minister Modi Addresses First Post-budget Webinars On Green Growth

A total of 12 post-budget webinars will commence today with the initial speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a press statement from the ministry of finance on Wednesday, the webinars, which are being held to further the "Saptarishi" targets listed in this year's union budget, will continue till March 11.

“The date of the budget was postponed to February 1 so that ministries and departments get sufficient time for utilization of the funds on the ground before the onset of monsoons”, said the press release.

Programmes to promote large-scale public involvement

Notably, the series was launched in 2021 with the concept of 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's involvement), which alludes to the role of the collective in implementing policies.

“In the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, the programmes have been designed to promote large-scale public involvement in all the events, so that the citizens can take inspiration from our national heroes and carry forward the great ideals that they stood for,” said the ministry of home affairs.

The first topic on the webinar's agenda is 'Green Growth,' which is followed by 'Agriculture and Cooperatives,' 'Harnessing Youth Power Skill and Education,' and other topics until March 11, when the agenda concludes with 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman' (PM VIKAS).

The webinar will also be broadcast live on the Department of Defense Production's YouTube account.

At the introduction of the union budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed the 'Saptrishi' (seven priorities) for the fiscal year 2023–2024. These priorities are meant to lead the nation through the Amrit Kaal, the 25-year journey leading up to its centennial as a modern nation.