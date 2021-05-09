Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Extend Greetings On Rabindra Jayanti

In the view of Rabindra Jayanti on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi cited Rabindranath Tagore's 'exemplary ideals' and stated that they inspire him to build the 'India he dreamt of'. Apart from Modi, among other leaders who extended greetings on Rabindra Jayanti include Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

On Tagore Jayanti, I bow to the great Gurudev Tagore. May his exemplary ideals keep giving us strength and inspiration to build the India he dreamt of. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and hailed Rabindranath Tagore for his knowledge and philosophy. In addition, he also spoke about Tagore's contribution to India's culture and his contribution to India's freedom struggle. Here what Amit Shah said:

"Knowledge and Philosophy's luminary Gurudev Tagore with his multi-faceted personality, illuminated the success of Indian culture across the world. On the other hand, he also shaped the national consciousness with his brilliant ideas and gave a new direction and momentum to the freedom movement," said Amit Shah.

ज्ञान व दर्शन के प्रकाश पुंज गुरुदेव टैगोर ने एक ओर अपने बहुआयामी व्यक्तित्व से पूरे विश्व में भारतीय संस्कृति की यशश्री को आलोकित किया तो दूसरी ओर अपने ओजस्वी विचारों से राष्ट्रीय चेतना को आकार देकर स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन को नई दिशा व गति दी।



ऐसे युगदृष्टा के चरणों में कोटिशः नमन। pic.twitter.com/ibsmOtexoB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 9, 2021

BJP President JP Nadda also took to Twitter and extended his greetings on the account of Rabindra Jayanti. Hailing Tagore as 'one of the greatest thinker of India', Nadda asserted that Gurudev Tagore is an inspiration for him. Citing West Bengal, Nadda stated that Tagore's thoughts will continue guiding the BJP in its 'Sonar Bangla' vision.

My humble tributes to one of the greatest thinker of India, Gurudev Rabindranath Thakur ji on his Jayanti. Gurudev is an inspiration to all of us & his thoughts will continue to guide us to fulfill the vision of ''Sonar Bangla''. BJP will do everything to live up to his ideals. pic.twitter.com/UtG4vmcQqU — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 9, 2021

Rabindranath Tagore was a renowned Indian writer and poet who was known across the world. He was also awarded a Nobel prize in literature. Born on May 7, 1861 in Kolkata, Tagore was the first Indian recipient of the Nobel prize. His contributions to Bengali and English literature are well known. Several thousands were inspired by his work and he was one of the most revered writers in the country.