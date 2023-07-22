India News LIVE: Vehicles And Cattle Swept Away After Cloud Burst In Junagarh

Quick links:
"Due to rain in Navsari district, there was a traffic jam of 5-7 km on the National Highway. At present traffic has opened towards Ahmedabad and Mumbai," SK Rai, Deputy SP, Navsari said. A heavy traffic jam was seen on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 48 in Navsari due to heavy rainfall.
Amit Prakash Yadav, Collector of Navsari, said that water levels have receded from most areas except low-lying ones. "Our 40 teams are present at the spot...No loss of life reported, but one person is missing. The search is underway to find him," he told ANI.
#WATCH | Gujarat: Heavy traffic jam seen on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 48 in Navsari due to heavy rainfall in the area.
The Manipur police have made the sixth arrest over the despicable video which showed three women being paraded naked in B Phainaum village of Kangpokpi district. "One juvenile have been arrested/apprehended in the case so far. The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts," Manipur police tweeted.
The first arrest was made on July 20, two months after the FIR was registered on May 21.
01 (one) juvenile have been arrested/apprehended in the case so far. The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts.
Recalling Manmohan Singh's tenure as the Prime Minister, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "During UPA’s tenure, Manipur became the blockade capital of the country. Between 2010-2017, when Congress ruled the State, every year there were blockades ranging from 30 days a year to up to 139 days a year."
Recalling Manmohan Singh's tenure as the Prime Minister, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "During UPA's tenure, Manipur became the blockade capital of the country. Between 2010-2017, when Congress ruled the State, every year there were blockades ranging from 30 days a year to up to 139 days a year."
"Petrol and LPG prices went upto ₹240 and ₹1,900 a litre during each of these blockades, translating into a complete humanitarian crisis. 2011 was one of the worst blockades in Manipur lasting more than 120 days. In 2011, the then Prime Minister and UPA Chairperson didn’t even utter a word for those 123 days when Manipur was burning. He was busy bailing out private companies.
Activist Anna Hazare has demanded death penalty for perpetrators involved in Manipur parading incident. He also termed the incident a "blot on humanity".
Activist Anna Hazare demands death penalty for perpetrators involved in Manipur parading incident; terms it as "blot on humanity".
Churachandpur has one of the largest relief camps and it has served as a shelter for those who fled from Bishnupur after violence broke out in May. At the Rengkai relief camp, the residents are facing an acute shortage of essential food commodities. It has been found that the state government is unable to provide for the residents and the commodities are being imported from the neighbouring state of Mizoram.
One of the volunteers at the Rengkai relief camp revealed that the requirements are being fulfilled by philanthropic organisations outside Manipur.
After the shocking video of assault on women in Manipur's Kangkpokpi district, another instance of barbarity has surfaced from the state, this time from Churachandpur. A 31-year-old man identified as David Tuolor is said to have been brutally tortured and was chopped in multiple pieces by a mob in the district. Sources say this incident also dates back to July 4, when three women were paraded naked and one was gangraped in Kangpokpi.
Republic has learnt that David was killed at the Langza village in Churachandpur and was caught by the mob while trying to protect his village from being looted.
Nagpur Police, on July 22, seized Rs 14 crore cash from a bookie in Gondia, which is 160 km from Nagpur city. According to sources, the investigation was launched after a business suffered a loss of Rs 58 crore in online gambling. Apart from the cash, the Police also seized four gold bars from the bookie's residence.
"Ashok Gehlot did not want that 'red diary' to fall into the hands of ED," Rajendra Gudha, the sacked Rajasthan minister said on 2020 ED raids on the Rajasthan CM's aide. Gudha was sacked from the cabinet on July 21 for speaking on the 'failure' of the Rajasthan government to ensure women's safety, told Republic.
Ashok Gehlot did not want that 'red diary' to fall into the hands of ED: Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha talks on 2020 ED raids on Gehlot's aide.

When asked about what was in the red diary, Ghuda refused to disclose. He, however, said that the ministers mentioned in the said diary are still in the Rajasthan cabinet and that they would reject the claims if their names are disclosed.
Heavy rains resulting from cloud burst in Junagarh have caused heavy inundation of the city. Vehicles have been completely submerged in neck-deep waters. Cattle were also seen being swept away in the strong currents.
Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa questioned an alliance with the AAP saying that it has caused suffering to the people in Punjab. "Congress for a long time has been one of the two major parties in Punjab. It is okay they (the citizens) wanted a change, they brought in these people (AAP) but they have been already suffering," Bajwa said.
#BREAKING | It's AAP Vs Congress in Punjab; Congress leader asks, Why should we form an alliance with AAP?#Congress #AAP #CongressVsAAP #Punjab #PunjabPolitics— Republic (@republic) July 22, 2023

"In the last one-and-a-half years, Punjab has been mess economically, law and order wise. People are not safe, their properties are not safe. The BJP is leading one alliance and Congress is leading the other. So people will either vote the BJP or Congress. So why should we have an alliance with AAP?" Bajwa, the leader of opposition in Punjab said. He, however, said that Congress has stood firm with AAP when the BJP tries to intervene in state government's business through Lieutenant Governors.
The NIA revealed that the two people arrested on Saturday for attacking security forces were working closely with top leaders of the CPI (Maoist) to promote and expand the banned outfit’s anti-national activities. Several incriminating materials related to the activities of CPI (Maoist) cadres were earlier seized by the NIA during searches at the premises of the two accused.
The attack was carried out in Chhattisgarh in 2019 in which six Maoists and one civilian were killed near Tiriya village. The arrested duo, including a woman, were nabbed after extensive investigations and search operations, taking the total number of arrests in the Tiriya encounter case (also known as the RK Dairy case) to six.
The arrested accused, identified as Kandula Sirisha alias Sirisha alias Padmakka and Duddu Prabhakar alias Duddu alias Ajay were working for different frontal organisations of CPI (Maoist). Kandula, a member of the frontal outfit, was previously active as an armed cadre (Tech Incharge) of the outfit. Both Duddu and Sirisha used to receive funds from CPI (Maoist) and worked for different frontal outfits to spread the Maoist Ideology, the NIA said.
Rajendra Gudha, who was sacked from the Rajasthan cabinet for criticising the government on women's safety, said 'I'll always stand with truth." He also revealed that he will approach the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. "We failed to protect the women of Rajasthan," he said alleging that the Police takes bribes even to register an FIR.
BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore slammed the Congress party for sacking Rajasthan MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha who said that the Rajasthan government failed to ensure the safety of women.
"He (Gudha) has spoken against the party line. Is speaking for the safety of women against the party line? It is now proven that for the Congress leaders, the party comes first and not the country. Rajasthan is in the first position in the country for crime against women," Rathore said.
Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said defended the sacking of Rajendra Singh Gudha saying it is the right of the CM to do so. "Including anyone in the cabinet or excluding them from the cabinet is the right of the CM of the state. The same thing has been done by the cm of the state," Dotasra told ANI.
Gujarat's Junagarh is facing a flood-like situation after a cloud burst on Sunday. Several vehicles were swept away in waterlogged roads.
The headmaster of the Upgrade High School in Jharkhand's Sahibganj was thrashed by villagers for allegedly molesting female students. According to sources, the incident was reported on Saturday after the mothers of the students showed up at the school with complaints of molestation. The headmaster identified as Shamshad Ali was dragged out of the school by the villagers and beaten up until the Police showed up. He was later rescued from the school and taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the allegations.
(The headmaster surrounded by villagers and police officials. Image: Republic)
(The accused hid his face from the camera after being thrashed by the villagers. Image: Republic)
To address the immediate needs of people affected due to rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Saturday requested the Centre to release the state's pending disaster relief fund of over Rs 315 crore.
The chief minister said the state's disaster compensation worth Rs 315.8 crore has been withheld for the past few years. The delay was attributed to objections raised by the Accountant General, which the state government has successfully resolved through persistent efforts, Sukhu said in a statement issued here.
The pending funds include Rs 121.71 crore allocated for 2020-21, Rs 133.56 crore for 2021-22 under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and Rs 61.07 crore for 2019-20 under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the statement added.
Stating that all objections have been cleared now, the chief minister urged that the funds be released at the earliest as the hill state is witnessing severe devastation caused by incessant rains and flash floods in the ongoing monsoon season.
Sukhu said that the requested amount if released promptly, will play a crucial role in assisting the state's recovery efforts and providing much-needed relief to those affected by the recent disaster.
The Himachal Pradesh government remains hopeful that the Union government will heed the state's call and extend support during this challenging time, the statement added.
Since the onset of the monsoon in the hill state on June 24, as many as 138 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Response Centre. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,986 crore till July 21.
(With agency inputs)
The BJP and RSS will hold a coordination meeting in J&K on July 23. The meeting will be chaired by RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal. The meeting will be aimed to discuss strategies for strengthening the party ahead of upcoming local bodies polls and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that Rajasthan Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha was sacked from the cabinet on the instruction of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "On Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's instructions, Rajasthan CM sacked the minister for expressing concern over crimes against women in state," Thakur said.
Gudha was sacked from the cabinet on July 20 by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for admitting that the state government failed to ensure women's safety. Tap here to read full story.
Houses, roads in Maharashtra's Yavatmal submerged in water due to incessant rain in the region. Severe waterlogging witnessed in the area after the rains. Collector (Yavatmal), Amol Yedge, said, "People trapped in the flood in Yavatmal's Mahagaon will be rescued by Air Force helicopter. Rescue will start after the weather improves. Moreover, 2 people died after the walls of their house collapsed in Yavatmal district. Rescue operation underway by SDRF in five different places."
Pao, Manipur survivor's brother, speaks out, expresses discontent over Biren Singh's governance and Manipur police.
The 23-year-old brother of the survivor from the recent tragic incident in Churachandpur has spoken out about his family's harrowing experience and their lack of faith in the authorities. Pao expressed deep discontent with Chief Minister Biren Singh's governance, stating, "I feel bad about what has happened....CM has failed. He is not working for all communities. I want them to treat us equally, but that's not what we are getting."
#RepublicExclusive | "Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has failed," says survivor's brother while speaking exclusively to Republic.— Republic (@republic) July 22, 2023

Anurag Thakur criticises the governments of Bihar, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, accusing them of being 'tight-lipped' on the violence and deteriorating law and order situation in their respective states. He questions Nitish Kumar's silence on the Begusarai incident, targets Ashok Gehlot for not addressing women's safety concerns, and calls out Mamata Banerjee for not taking action against viral videos depicting violence in Malda. Thakur labels the multi-party governments as mute spectators in the face of these issues.
In a recent operation, State Police and Central forces demolished 9 bunkers and camps at Phaileng hilltop, with 413 individuals detained for violations across Manipur's districts.
Search operations and Checking:— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 22, 2023
State Police and Central forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. On 21/07/2023 09 (nine) bunkers and camps were destroyed at Phaileng hilltop.
Monk Amogh Lila Das makes first public apology while speaking exclusively to Republic Bangla regarding statements against Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna, says 'I did not mean to hurt anyone and I am sorry from the bottom of my heart.'
Monk Amogh Lila Das makes first public apology while speaking exclusively to Republic Bangla regarding statements against Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna, says 'I did not mean to hurt anyone and I am sorry from the bottom of my heart.'
In the aftermath of his removal from the Rajasthan cabinet, Rajendra Singh Gudha stands firm in his resolve, saying, "Public will stay with me, I will work for them. Whether he (Ashok Gehlot) removes me from the cabinet or sends me to jail, I will keep speaking until I am alive. Women in our state are not safe. Rajasthan is number 1 in atrocities on women. The state government has failed to provide security to women. I wanted to ask Ashok Gehlot to do something on this issue... Police in the state are corrupt, they are busy taking bribes from people."
The bus travelling from Najibabad to Haridwar encountered a challenging situation as it became stranded in the middle of the Kota River in Bijnor. With more than 24 passengers on board, the strong current and rising water levels posed a significant hurdle for rescue operations. As the bus got stuck, passengers began to raise their voices in distress. Rescue efforts faced difficulties due to the swift currents and high water levels. Currently, the evacuation process is underway, with JCB machines and ropes being utilized to safely evacuate passengers from the top of the bridge.
Addressing a public rally, WB CM Mamata Banerjee said, "BJP’s plan is to make artificial incidents like Pulwama and make fake videos like cinema and insult Bengal." Reacting to this, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Instead of answering about the video of the two women in Malda who were stripped and paraded naked & their modesty outraged, instead of answering about how a BJP woman candidate in Howrah was stripped and paraded naked by TMC goons - Mamata Didi questions Pulwama, says BJP created it and made fake videos on it."
"In Modi virodh, Mamata Banerjee is now giving a clean chit to Pakistan on Pulwama & doubting our braves? Earlier TMC even doubted our bravery in Galwan, Balakote and Surgical strike. Why attack forces? Why do politics on national security merely because your double standards are exposed on women's security?" he asked.
Several BJP members from the Kaithal district, Haryana resigned from the party amid tensions between the two communities regarding the unveiling of Mihir Bhoj's statue. Sanjeev Rana, BJP Kisan Morcha, claimed that their peaceful protest was met with a deliberate lathi charge by the administration. The demand was to name Mihir Bhoj's statue "Hindu Samrat" without specifying the name of the two communities. Leaders of the BJP, belonging to one community, submitted their resignations to Haryana State President Om Prakash Dhankhar.
"We have given mass resignation from all the posts of BJP. We will have no connections with BJP until CM ML Khattar holds a discussion with us," the BJP leader said.
Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed Opposition over ruckus in Parliament stating that the latter did not want to discuss the Manipur issue in the Houses. "This (Manipur viral video) issue is not only sensitive but has implications with regard to national security and is known to the opposition leaders. However, the opposition did not want to discuss the issue on the floor of the Parliament. What is extremely alarming is that yesterday, from the state of Rajasthan, a minister spoke up on crime against women in the state, and the Congress unceremoniously dismissed him."
"Equally shocking is a video that is emanating from West Bengal's Malda where two Dalit women are being beaten & stripped. Congress did not want to hear the truth about atrocities against women in the state of Rajasthan... Congress is a mute spectator to the killings of people during the West Bengal Panchayat elections all because it is hungry for collaboration with TMC," she added further.
Karnataka Government has ordered a judicial probe into the illegal direct recruitment of 545 PSIs (Police Sub Inspectors) that took place during the previous BJP government. A single-member commission headed by former Justice B Veerappa has been constituted and a report is to be submitted within three months.