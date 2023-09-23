India LIVE: Senior State Vice-President From JD(S) Quits After Alliance With BJP

Quick links:
Image: PTI
On the DUSU elections, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda says, "I want to thank the students of the Delhi University. I want to congratulate all the candidates also. The administration of the University, Delhi Police etc., all kinds of obstacles came in the way of the NSUI candidates. But they connected and Abhi Dahiya won the position of Vice President..."
#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: PM Modi & CM Yogi Adityanath attend a cultural event at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre. pic.twitter.com/FRpk9s5KZC— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023
First meeting of the 'One Nation, One Election' committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind took place on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and others.
The simultaneous polls panel on Saturday decided to invite recognised national and regional political parties to seek views on the issue of synchronized elections. The polls panel has also decided to invite the Law Commission to make suggestions on synchronized elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated 16 Awasiya Vidhyalayas to the nation in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. These residential schools are built across Uttar Pradesh at a cost of about Rs 1115 crores. PM Modi visited the Awasiya Vidhyalaya during his visit to Varanasi in presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspect the model of a scholl to be built under Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya.
Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Saturday responded to the Cauvery Water Row, saying, "The Cauvery issue is very particular. They are releasing the water even without the Supreme Court decision they've released the water for that we are agitating throughout the state, particularly in Mandya. We've called today 'Bandh' also. We may start agitation throughout the state, particularly in Bengaluru. There is no drinking water for Mysuru and Bengaluru that's why we are protesting."
#WATCH | The success India is witnessing in sports is evidence of the change in outlook towards sports. The government is helping sportspersons at every level; TOPS is one such scheme of the government: PM Modi in UP's Varanasi pic.twitter.com/hZf73URi0n— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023
#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "First, they (Central govt) were not talking about the Women's Reservation... They announced a special session to discuss the India vs Bharat row. But when they saw that people did not accept this topic, they panicked… pic.twitter.com/e5cSTsJeHo— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023
#WATCH | Asian Games will begin from today. I send my good wishes to all the athletes participating in the Games: PM Modi in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/hXzePvaRPM— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023
#WATCH | This stadium in the city of 'Mahadev' will be dedicated to 'Mahadev' himself. The sportspersons here will benefit from the construction of an international stadium in Kashi. This stadium will become the star of Purvanchal region: PM Modi on the foundation stone laying of… pic.twitter.com/bgh8bErN2l— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023
The PM laid the foundation stone for the International Cricket Stadium, joined by cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Roger Binny, and others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone for the International Cricket Stadium and inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalyas across Uttar Pradesh.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, and CM Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the new party office in Jaipur.
After the ghaziabad building collapse, 7 were rescued, with 1 fatality. 2 remain critical. Rescue efforts have concluded, awaiting official details from ghaziabad police.
NIA's crackdown on Khalistanis: Properties of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu including a house in Chandigarh and 46 kanal land in Amritsar, were confiscated. Pannu, the general counsel of Pro-Khalistani terror organiation Sikh For Justice (SFJ), faced the action.
#WATCH | Bengaluru: On Cauvery water sharing, former Karnataka CM & BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai says, "We are protesting against the state govt for releasing the water against the interest of the state." pic.twitter.com/eJUV3ERHWL— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023
#WATCH | Karnataka Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy says, "At least six more Deputy CMs should be appointed in Karnataka."— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023
He says, "Discussion is happening in Karnataka regarding the creation of a few more Deputy CMs in the interest of the ensuing parliament elections. Rajanna… pic.twitter.com/nQuezNSvDA
VIDEO | “The legal fraternity plays a very important role in the building of any country. For years, the judiciary and Bar have been the patron of India’s law and order,” says PM Modi at the 'International Lawyers Conference' in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/yOL9LhIbZR— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chief Justice of Indian DY Chandrachud and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, receives momentos at the 'International Lawyers Conference' in New Delhi.
Image Credit: PTI
Gulam Nabi Azad. | Image: PTI
The 2-day Asia Pacific NHRIs Conference, led by NHRC India Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra, concluded with unanimous adoption of the 'Delhi Declaration'. This milestone event celebrated key anniversaries in human rights history.
Image: ANI
Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2023 International Lawyers’ Conference in New Delhi, addressing challenges in justice delivery.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: On moving a privilege motion against the Lok Sabha BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his unparliamentary remarks, NCP MP Supriya Sule says, "He (Ramesh Bidhuri) is a frequent offender, and I along with the TMC leader have written to the Speaker, we are moving a… pic.twitter.com/WhPOEIYArJ— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023
Heavy rains lashed Nagpur, leading to inundation in low-lying areas. Rescue operations were activated with 25 persons saved by NDRF.
Farmers and pro-Kannada outfits staged a protest in Mandya, over the Cauvery River water-sharing issue.
Image@ANI
Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at United Nations, emphasized India's sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir, criticizing Pakistan's interference.
VIDEO | “We reiterate that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir are an integral part of India. Matters pertaining to the UTs of J&K and Ladakh are purely internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on our domestic matters. As a country with one of the world’s… pic.twitter.com/71IL0XFNyV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2023