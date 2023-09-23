Last Updated:

India LIVE: Senior State Vice-President From JD(S) Quits After Alliance With BJP

India Live: Rebellion broke out in the JD(S) with senior Muslim leaders, including former minister N M Nabi, deciding to resign in protest against the party's decision to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Isha Bhandari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Image: PTI

19:57 IST, September 23rd 2023
On DUSU elections, Congress MP Deepender Singh speaks

On the DUSU elections, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda says, "I want to thank the students of the Delhi University. I want to congratulate all the candidates also. The administration of the University, Delhi Police etc., all kinds of obstacles came in the way of the NSUI candidates. But they connected and Abhi Dahiya won the position of Vice President..."

18:01 IST, September 23rd 2023
Watch | PM Modi & CM Yogi Adityanath attend a cultural event
17:15 IST, September 23rd 2023
First meeting of 'One Nation, One Election' panel under former-President Kovind took place on Saturday

First meeting of the 'One Nation, One Election' committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind took place on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and others. 


 

17:02 IST, September 23rd 2023
Simultaneous polls panel decides to invite recognised political parties to seek views on synchronised polls

The simultaneous polls panel on Saturday decided to invite recognised national and regional political parties to seek views on the issue of synchronized elections. The polls panel has also decided to invite the Law Commission to make suggestions on synchronized elections. 

16:48 IST, September 23rd 2023
PM Modi dedicates 16 'Awasiya Vidhyalayas' to nation during his visit to Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated 16 Awasiya Vidhyalayas to the nation in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. These residential schools are built across Uttar Pradesh at a cost of about Rs 1115 crores. PM Modi visited the Awasiya Vidhyalaya during his visit to Varanasi in presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. 

16:25 IST, September 23rd 2023
PM Modi and UP CM inspect model of a school to be built in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspect the model of a scholl to be built under Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya.

16:06 IST, September 23rd 2023
BJP calls 'Bandh' over Cauvery water row, Yediyurappa says no drinking water in Mysuru, Bengaluru

Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Saturday responded to the Cauvery Water Row, saying, "The Cauvery issue is very particular. They are releasing the water even without the Supreme Court decision they've released the water for that we are agitating throughout the state, particularly in Mandya. We've called today 'Bandh' also. We may start agitation throughout the state, particularly in Bengaluru. There is no drinking water for Mysuru and Bengaluru that's why we are protesting."

14:39 IST, September 23rd 2023
Government's TOPS scheme fuels India's sports success: PM Modi's in Varanasi
14:39 IST, September 23rd 2023
'Women's reservation Bill can be implemented today, but the BJP wants to delay': Cong MP Rahul Gandhi
14:32 IST, September 23rd 2023
PM Modi sends his wishes from Varanasi for the athletes participating in Asian Games
14:32 IST, September 23rd 2023
This stadium in the city of 'Mahadev' will be dedicated to 'Mahadev' himself: PM Modi
14:15 IST, September 23rd 2023
PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi

The PM laid the foundation stone for the International Cricket Stadium, joined by cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Roger Binny, and others.

 

14:15 IST, September 23rd 2023
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extends a warm welcome to PM Modi in Varanasi

 

13:52 IST, September 23rd 2023
PM Modi to unveil international cricket stadium & inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalyas in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone for the International Cricket Stadium and inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalyas across Uttar Pradesh.

 

13:52 IST, September 23rd 2023
Congress leaders lay foundation stone for new Jaipur office

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, and CM Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the new party office in Jaipur.

13:19 IST, September 23rd 2023
Tragic ghaziabad building collapse: 7 rescued, 1 fatality, rescue efforts conclude

After the ghaziabad building collapse, 7 were rescued, with 1 fatality. 2 remain critical. Rescue efforts have concluded, awaiting official details from ghaziabad police.

12:56 IST, September 23rd 2023
NIA seizes Khalistani sympathiser Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties

NIA's crackdown on Khalistanis: Properties of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu including a house in Chandigarh and 46 kanal land in Amritsar, were confiscated. Pannu, the general counsel of Pro-Khalistani terror organiation Sikh For Justice (SFJ), faced the action.

12:46 IST, September 23rd 2023
Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Bommai protests state's Cauvery water release
11:29 IST, September 23rd 2023
Congress MLA says 'six more Deputy CMs needed' in Karnataka
11:21 IST, September 23rd 2023
The legal faternity plays a crucial role in the building of any country: PM Modi
11:17 IST, September 23rd 2023
PM Modi along with CJI and Law Minister receives momentos at the international Lawyers Conference in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chief Justice of Indian  DY Chandrachud and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, receives momentos at the 'International Lawyers Conference' in New Delhi.

Image Credit: PTI 

11:07 IST, September 23rd 2023
After Ex-President Kovind, Gulam Nabi Azad arrives at Jodhpur house for One Nation One Poll meet

Gulam Nabi Azad. | Image: PTI

10:32 IST, September 23rd 2023
Asia Pacific NHRIs conference ends with adoption of 'Delhi Declaration

The 2-day Asia Pacific NHRIs Conference, led by NHRC India Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra, concluded with unanimous adoption of the 'Delhi Declaration'. This milestone event celebrated key anniversaries in human rights history.

Image: ANI

10:24 IST, September 23rd 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates International Lawyers’ Conference 2023

Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2023 International Lawyers’ Conference in New Delhi, addressing challenges in justice delivery.

 

10:01 IST, September 23rd 2023
NCP's Supriya Sule initiates privilege motion against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri
09:43 IST, September 23rd 2023
Heavy rains inundate Nagpur, 25 rescued in waterlogged areas

Heavy rains lashed Nagpur, leading to inundation in low-lying areas. Rescue operations were activated with 25 persons saved by NDRF.

 

08:47 IST, September 23rd 2023
Cauvery row: Farmers protest in Karnataka's Mandya

Farmers and pro-Kannada outfits staged a protest in Mandya, over the Cauvery River water-sharing issue.

Image@ANI

08:38 IST, September 23rd 2023
India asserts sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir at UNGA, rebukes Pakistan

Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at United Nations, emphasized India's sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir, criticizing Pakistan's interference.

 

08:38 IST, September 23rd 2023
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi today

 

07:18 IST, September 23rd 2023
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits 114 km North of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh; occurred at 04:04:21 IST

 

