India LIVE: Senior State Vice-President From JD(S) Quits After Alliance With BJP

Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Saturday responded to the Cauvery Water Row, saying, "The Cauvery issue is very particular. They are releasing the water even without the Supreme Court decision they've released the water for that we are agitating throughout the state, particularly in Mandya. We've called today 'Bandh' also. We may start agitation throughout the state, particularly in Bengaluru. There is no drinking water for Mysuru and Bengaluru that's why we are protesting."