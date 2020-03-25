PM Modi Busts Myths Around Coronavirus, Appeals People To Take Disease Seriously

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the aspects relating to COVID-19 with the people of Kashi, Uttar Pradesh. During his address through video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi also busted myths surrounding the Coronavirus and appealed people to not fall for the myths and take proper precautions.

Discussing aspects relating to COVID-19 with the people of Kashi. https://t.co/j1Mk00HluB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

While addressing the citizens of Kashi, PM Modi said, "If one likes something or if something suits a person, then they immediately accept it. Many times it so happens that people don't focus on important things. I appeal to people to come out of their misconceptions and understand the reality and seriousness of the situation. This disease does not discriminate, it affects both rich and poor and even those who exercise and are fit. So it does not matter what kind of lifestyle you have or what you eat."

"A lot of people don't know what precautions to take and what is happening around them, and even if they do and understand the situation, they don't want to implement the precautions. As a citizen, we should remember our duties and keep working on maintaining social distancing to break the chain of Coronavirus," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet met for a meeting at the Prime MInister's residence to discuss the developments on the Coronavirus pandemic. The video that came after the meeting showed the Prime Minister's cabinet applying social distancing during the meeting.

#WATCH Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today, social distancing was seen during the meeting. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zeisrEgiHR — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

