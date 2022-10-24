Last Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Wishes; Prays For Well-being Of Everyone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being.

Press Trust Of India
He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends." 

 

