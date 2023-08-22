India News LIVE | Tejashwi Yadav Reacts To BJP's Criticism Of Law And Order In Bihar

Quick links:
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (Image: PTI)
"Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Soon, India will be a 5 trillion dollar economy," PM Narendra Modi said at BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue in Johannesburg.
#WATCH | India will be the growth engine of the world. It's because India turned calamity and tough times into economic reforms. In the last few years, the ease of doing business in India has improved due to the work done in the mission mode...We have focused on public service… pic.twitter.com/nfLPGFLQoi— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
"India will be the growth engine of the world. It's because India turned calamity and tough times into economic reforms. In the last few years, the ease of doing business in India has improved due to the work done in the mission mode," he further said. "We have focused on public service delivery and good governance. Today in India UPI is used at all levels. Today among all countries in the world, India is the country with the highest digital transaction."
"They (BJP) should go to UP and see what is happening there. Their (BJP) job is to criticise, we are doing our work," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said. He was reacting to the BJP's criticism of law and order in Bihar after the recent murder of a journalist recently.
#WATCH | Patna: On BJP's remark over law and order in the state, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav says, "They (BJP) should go to UP and see what is happening there. Their (BJP) job is to criticise, we are doing our work." pic.twitter.com/CtMlzdnVux— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal to declare public holiday from 8 to 10 September in Delhi, in view of the G20 summit. All schools, govt offices including MCD offices will be closed on these dates. The request was made by the Delhi Police earlier today.
The Government of Tamil Nadu has extended monetary help to the Himachal government in the relief works being carried out in the rain-ravaged state. The Tamil Nadu government has given Rs 10 crores to Himachal Pradesh to carry out relief works.
PM Narendra Modi will watch the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission live from South Africa on August 23. The PM is currently in Johannesberg to attend the 15th BRICS summit. The landing of the mission is scheduled to land at 6:04 pm IST.
The CBI, on August 22, arrested defence dealer Rahul Gangal. He is accused of espionage and selling sensitive information to foreign entities.
#BREAKING | CBI makes big arrest in espionage case: Defence dealer Rahul Gangal arrested. Tune in for more updates - https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/Y29Oa4ovHi— Republic (@republic) August 22, 2023
Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North, said that the Delhi government employee accused of raping a minor has been sent to one-day judicial custody after appearing before Katyayini Sharma court. He has been booked under relevations sections of POCSO. "The two accused were arrested yesterday before sunset. The wife of the main accused has appeared in the court yesterday and was sent for judicial custody," the DCP said.
#WATCH | Delhi: "The two accused were arrested yesterday before sunset. The wife of the main accused has appeared in the court yesterday and was sent for judicial custody. Today the main accused, Premoday Khakha has also been sent to judicial custody after his appearance in the… pic.twitter.com/hxWTYBq0Gi— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
"Today the main accused, Premoday Khakha has also been sent to judicial custody after his appearance in the court... We are analysing the facts came up during investigation. Further investigation is underway," he added per ANI.
Police resorted to mild lathicharge on protestors after stones were pelted by some miscreants on the forces who tried to move them away from the Sarore Toll Plaza in J&K's Samba. Over 50 activists staging protest to remove toll Plaza in Jammu were detained and Section 144 was imposed around Sarore Toll Plaza in Jammu. Sources say, Yuva Rajput Sabha activists begin hunger strike in Police custody.
Delhi Police, on August 22, requested Delhi Chief Secretary to declare public holiday from September 8 to September 8 for G20 Summit in New Delhi. It also requested to order commercial and business establishments to remain closed in 'controlled zones'.
PM Narendra Modi has landed in Johannesberg, South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit. The summit, which includes the participation of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has become a platform for addressing global concerns and discussing collaboration among developing nations.
Giving details of his South Africa visit, the PM said, "During my stay in Johannesburg, I will also participate in BRICS–Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue event that will be held as part of the BRICS Summit activities. I look forward to interacting with a number of guest countries that have been invited to participate in this event. I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg."
The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has now moved the Delhi High Court after the ED's investigation into the Newsclick portal.
EOW has filed a petition in Delhi HC to vacate the stay on coercive action against Prabir Purkayastha, founder of Newsclick portal. EOW has now filed a petition in the High Court saying that Newsclick received crores of rupees in the name of FDI.
"The Petitioners/accused persons, in conspiracy with their accomplices based abroad , devised a deceitful scheme to obtain and receive funds for undertaking activities as per instructions received from their foreign- based benefactors, by disguising the funds received as Foreign Direct Investment," the EOW said in its petition.
"Yesterday, Deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar made an announcement that they will scrap National Educational Policy. I want to tell Mr Shivakumar that his fact is wrong, his statement is mischievous and regressive," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.
"It's not looking towards future. NEP is not implemented from 2021 it is implemented from 2020...It is not a political document, it is a philosophical document for 21st Century," he further said per ANI.
The search operation for the Shimla temple tragedy was halted on August 22 due to heavy rain in the area. According to sources, the region of landslide is witnessing high currents amid the rain. August 22 marked the ninth day of the search operation.
"I promise that when Congress will come into power farmers will be in debt relief. LPG will be available at Rs 500. Women will get Rs 1500 per month. For government workers old pension scheme. No electricity bill up to Rs 100," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said during his public address in MP's Sagar. "We will also have a caste census in the state as well. Now we have 6 backward-class people on our working committee," he further said.
#WATCH | Chandrayaan-3 Mission | Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "History has been created by India's experts and scientists. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has been scaling new heights and now we are making an effort to see that the Tiranga is hoisted on the… pic.twitter.com/HutWUMSKd3— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
Congress chief Mallikarajun Kharge attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "We fought for the independence. Was PM Modi and Amit Shah there?
He added, "We saved constitution and law and because of us you are Prime Minister today, we saved constitution so you are PM today and Amit Shah is Home Minister.
A Police complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his tweet on Chandrayaan-3 mission. Hindu organisations' leaders filed a complaint against him at Banahatti police station of Bagalkote district and demanded action.
Accused to be produced in some time in court number 27, Additional sessions judge Richa Parihar, informed Accused counsel Dhiraj Raghav.
Delhi police is working according to central govt. BJP and central government has to answer why office has arrested late. This is the bossy of delhi police that delhi police is not allowing swati maliwal to meet victim and her family. I'm really shocked that BJP has not taken action against Brij Bhushan Singh and Manipur. But they are contradicting us in this minor case. Delhi police is not under delhi govt so how can they are attacking us. Still if they expects changes then they should show the courage and give us the handover of delhi police department.
BJP MLAs held protest outside the West Bengal Assembly over Jadavpur students' death case.
Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal leaves the hospital in Delhi where the minor girl has been admitted. She said, "It's been more than 24 hours and they haven't let me meet the victim or her mother. Delhi police are the police of goons. They are not able to arrest the rapists. I wanted to meet the girl to understand that she is not going through any pressure. I wanted to make out compensation and legal aid. But Delhi police aren't allowing it. It's shameful for Delhi Police who have the work to give security to women doing hooliganism."
Azam khan moved the Supreme Court against the lower court's direction to provide voice samples. Advocate kapil sibal sought an early hearing of the petition before a bench headed by justice Bopanna in view of the trial court hearing tomorrow. On this, justice Bopanna assured to hear tomorrow. Earlier, the allahabad HC had refused to interfere with the order of the lower court. Azam khan has challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court.
ED (Enforcement Directorate) is conducting raids across Kerala on benamis and beneficiaries who siphoned off bank funds of more than Rs 100 crores from CPI(M) party controlled Karuvannur Cooperative Bank. Raids have been carried at six premises. ED investigation into the fraud has revealed that on the instructions of CPIM District level leaders and committee members who governed the Bank , loans were disbursed in cash to non-member benamis by mortgaging properties of poor members without their knowledge and laundered to the benefit of Accused. It is alleged that many such Benami loans were disbursed on the instructions of Sri A C Moideen, present CPI M MLA and former Minister for Local Self Government. His house and his benamis houses are being searched for Benami assets acquired from bank fraud.
On 21st Aug' 2023 at about 0901 PM, Border Security Force troops deployed at border, heard buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan to Indian territory in the area near Village - Roranwala, District - Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, troops endeavored to intercept the drone.
2. Further, on the morning of 22nd Aug' 2023, a Joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out. During the search of the area, troops recovered 01 small bottle filled with suspected contraband item Heroin (Gross wt - 450 gms) wrapped with black colour adhesive tape from the farming field near Village - Roranwala, District - Amritsar.
3. Yet another nefarious attempt of smugglers foiled by the joint efforts of BSF & Punjab Police.
Delhi government officicial who is accused of raping a minor and his wife have been taken from the Timarpur police station to a hospital and will be later produced in the Tiz Hazari court.
IndiGo issues a press statement "IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."
This comes after a 62-year-old male passenger was suffering from CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) and tuberculosis and vomitted a large amount of blood in an aircraft (going from Mumbai to Ranchi) and was brought dead. Body was taken to GMCH in KIMS Kingsway Hospitals Ambulance for further procedures," Aejaz Shami, DGM-Branding and Communications
Pune police control room received a call from america. The caller said that a person living in Mumbai is a terrorist. Pune police alerted mumbai police, and it started the investigation, the number appeared to be from america. Mumbai police crime branch has started the investigation in this matter
Farmers decide to block vehicular traffic on expressway. The protest will be held at induvalu in mandya at 11 am today. The state farmers' association's parent organisation to block expressway. Farmers to take to highway with tractors, bullock carts and cattle and a massive protest by blocking vehicular traffic on highway. Farmers protest against state and central governments. Also, they are demanding immediate stoppage of release of water to tamil nadu
Delhi government official rape case | The woman - wife of the accused - has been sent to judicial custody.— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
#WATCH | Panaji: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "...All the senior citizens of the district were called here. A health check-up was organized...An entertainment program was also organised...The felicitation of the senior citizens for their contribution was also done...I am… https://t.co/2ZJL8jCznc pic.twitter.com/2tXBfXzMrz— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023