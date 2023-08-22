India News LIVE | Tejashwi Yadav Reacts To BJP's Criticism Of Law And Order In Bihar

"Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Soon, India will be a 5 trillion dollar economy," PM Narendra Modi said at BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue in Johannesburg.

"India will be the growth engine of the world. It's because India turned calamity and tough times into economic reforms. In the last few years, the ease of doing business in India has improved due to the work done in the mission mode," he further said. "We have focused on public service delivery and good governance. Today in India UPI is used at all levels. Today among all countries in the world, India is the country with the highest digital transaction."